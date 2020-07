FSU Defender Makes Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

The parade of college football award watch lists continued its march through July today, as the Paul Hornung Award and Wuerffel Trophy Watch Lists were released. Florida State didn't have any players nominated for the former, which is presented to the nation's most versatile player, but defender Jaiden Lars-Woodbey is on the latter.

It's actually a little surprising that Lars-Woodbey didn't make both, since he's listed as a defensive back but can check into the box to play more of a hybrid stud position as well. That said, being up for the Wuerffel Trophy is no small honor, as it's bestowed upon "college football’s most impactful leaders in community service, The Wuerffel Trophy is presented to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field."

Nominations are made by the respective universities' Sports Information Departments. The award, which has been around since 2005, has never been won by a 'Nole.

2020 WUERFFEL TROPHY PRESEASON WATCH LIST (LISTED ALPHABETICALLY BY UNIVERSITY)

Miller Forristall, Alabama, senior, tight end

Noah Hannon, App State, senior, offensive line

Colin Schooler, Arizona, senior, linebacker

Ethan Long, Arizona State, sophomore, tight end

Andre Harris, Jr., Arkansas State, junior, offensive line

Joe Stephenson, Army, senior, linebacker

Chandler Wooten, Auburn, senior, linebacker

Brandon Martin, Ball State, senior, linebacker

Terrel Bernard, Baylor, junior, linebacker

Donte Harrington, Boise State, senior, offensive line

Max Michel, Buffalo, sophomore, defensive line

Bracken El-Bakri, BYU, senior, defensive line

Michael Saffell, California, senior, offensive line

Tyriq Harris, Charlotte, senior, defensive line

Blake Bacevich, Cincinnati, sophomore, defensive line

Darien Rencher, Clemson, senior, running back

C.J. Brewer, Coastal Carolina, senior, defensive line

Colby Pursell, Colorado, junior, offensive line

Barry Wesley, Colorado State, junior, offensive line

Rakavius Chambers, Duke, senior, offensive line

Holton Ahlers, East Carolina, junior, quarterback

Thomas Odukoya, Eastern Michigan, senior, tight end

Dante Lang, Florida, sophomore, tight end

Jaiden Lars-Woodbey, Florida State, sophomore, defensive back

Eric Stokes, Georgia, junior, defensive back

Shai Werts, Georgia Southern, senior, quarterback

Jack DeFoor, Georgia Tech, senior, offensive line

Hekili Keliiliki, Hawai’i, junior, running back

Payton Turner, Houston, senior, defensive line

Doug Kramer, Illinois, senior, offensive line

Harry Crider, Indiana, senior, offensive line

Brock Purdy, Iowa State, junior, quarterback

Api Mane, Kansas, senior, offensive line

Chris Hughes, Kansas, senior, offensive line

Skylar Thompson, Kansas State, senior, quarterback

Dustin Crum, Kent State, senior, quarterback

Landon Young, Kentucky, senior, offensive line

Luke Fortner, Kentucky, senior, offensive line

Jalen Williams, Louisiana, senior, wide receiver

Joshua Mote, Louisiana Tech, junior, offensive line

Reeves Blankenship, Louisiana Tech, junior, long snapper

JaCoby Stevens, LSU, senior, defensive back

Brenden Knox, Marshall University, junior, running back

Jake Funk, Maryland, senior, running back

Brady White, Memphis, senior, quarterback

Zach McCloud, Miami, senior, linebacker

Jack Sorenson, Miami (Ohio), senior, wide receiver

Adam Shibley, Michigan, senior, linebacker

Asher O’Hara, Middle Tennessee State, junior, quarterback

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota, junior, quarterback

Kobe Jones, Mississippi State, senior, defensive line

Kobie Whiteside, Missouri, senior, defensive line

Cameron Kinley, Navy, senior, defensive back

Ben Stille, Nebraska, senior, defensive line

Lawson Hall, Nevada, senior, linebacker

Teton Saltes, New Mexico, senior, offensive line

Sage Doxtater, New Mexico State, senior, offensive line

Trenton Gill, North Carolina State, junior, punter

Deion Hair-Griffin, North Texas, senior, wide receiver/special teams

Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame, junior, defensive line

Master Teague III, Ohio State, sophomore, running back

Caleb Kelly, Oklahoma, senior, linebacker

Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State, junior, running back

Isaac Weaver, Old Dominion, senior, offensive line

Mac Brown, Ole Miss, senior, punter

Brady Breeze, Oregon, senior, defensive back

Isaac Hodgins, Oregon State, junior, defensive line

Jaydon Grant, Oregon State, junior, defensive back

Sean Clifford, Penn State, junior, quarterback

Patrick Jones II, Pitt, senior, defensive line

Grant Hermanns, Purdue, senior, offensive line

Christian Webb, San José State, senior, linebacker

Shane Buechele, SMU, senior, quarterback

Brian Ankerson, South Alabama, junior, offensive line

Dylan Wonnum, South Carolina, junior, offensive line

Swayze Bozeman, Southern Miss, senior, linebacker

Connor Wedington, Stanford, senior, wide receiver

Isaiah Sanders, Stanford, senior, quarterback

Treyjohn Butler, Stanford, senior, defensive back

Kingsley Jonathan, Syracuse, senior, defensive line

Garret Wallow, TCU, senior, linebacker

Kellton Hollins, TCU, senior, offensive line

Isaiah Graham-Mobley, Temple, senior, linebacker

Trey Smith, Tennessee, senior, offensive line

Sam Ehlinger, Texas, senior, quarterback

Kellen Mond, Texas A & M University, senior, quarterback

Zech McPhearson, Texas Tech, senior, defensive back

Bailey Flint, Toledo, senior, punter

Luke Whittemore, Troy, junior, wide receiver

Sorrell Brown, Tulane, sophomore, wide receiver

Akayleb Evans, Tulsa, junior, defensive back

Chris Paul, Tulsa, junior, offensive line

Wilson Beaverstock, UAB, sophomore, kicker

Samuel Jackson, UCF, junior, offensive line

Brian Keating, UConn, senior, long snapper

Cole McCubrey, UMass, senior, linebacker

Solomon Siskind, UMass, junior, tight end

Daniel Imatorbhebhe, USC, senior, tight end

KJ Sails, USF, senior, defensive back

Devin Lloyd, Utah, junior, linebacker

Justus Te’i, Utah State, senior, defensive line

Solomon Wise, UTSA, senior, linebacker

Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt, senior, linebacker

Dillon Reinkensmeyer, Virginia, senior, offensive line

Terrell Jana, Virginia, senior, wide receiver

Sage Surratt, Wake Forest, junior, wide receiver

Race Porter, Washington, senior, punter

Jarret Doege, West Virginia, junior, quarterback

Sam James, West Virginia, junior, wide receiver

Sean Mahone, West Virginia, senior, defensive back

Devon Key, Western Kentucky, senior, defensive back

Juwuan Jones, Western Kentucky, junior, defensive line

Mike Caliendo, Western Michigan, senior, offensive line

Madison Cone, Wisconsin, senior, defensive back