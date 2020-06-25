AllSeminoles
FSU's Jameis Winston: Not a 2010s Top-4 College QB Option?

David Visser

We're used to seeing recruits issue top 5s, top 12s, top 34s-- but prospects are all about looking forward, projecting what may be or what could occur in the future. How about a top 4 list that looks back at those who've already proven themselves? Specifically, as the best college quarterbacks of the last decade. Pro Football Focus' college account did just that recently. 

Your options: Auburn's Cam Newton, Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel, LSU's Joe Burrow, and Oregon's Marcus Mariota. Noticeably absent: Florida State's Jameis Winston. 

Is that fair?

For the purposes of our comparisons here, we'll start with an overview by looking at three crowning achievements of a college quarterback: winning a national championship, capturing the Heisman Trophy, and being the top NFL Draft selection. Newton, Burrow, and Winston are the only players who can lay claim to that trinity. 

But after Newton transferred from Florida (by way of Blinn College) and Burrow made his way to Baton Rouge from Ohio State, they each amassed all their accolades in a lone college season, bookending the decade, in 2010 and 2019, respectively. But it's worth noting that Burrow played a bunch in 2018, while Newton was more of a true one-year wonder.  

Manziel and Mariota neither won a national title nor were the top draft pick. Johnny Football wasn't even a top-20 pick. Their Heismans, in 2012 and 2014, respectively, surrounded Winston's. They also get credit for being multi-year stars-- as was Winston. 

You want numbers? Here we go, starting with Newton but omitting his garbage-time snaps with UF and his overinflated stats with Blinn. 

Cam Newton, 2010, Auburn: 
          Passing: 185-280 (66.1%), 2,854 yards (10.2 YPA) 30 TDs, 7 INTs
          Rushing: 264 attempts, 1,473 yards (5.6 YPC), 20 TDs

Similarly, for Burrow, we're omitting the 10 games he played in three years in Columbus. 

Joe Burrow, 2018-2019, LSU:
          Passing: 621-906 (68.5%), 8,565 yards (9.5 YPA), 76 TDs, 11 INTs
          Rushing: 243 attempts, 767 yards (3.2 YPC), 12 TDs

Johnny Manziel, 2012-2013, Texas A&M:
          Passing: 595-863 (68.9%), 7,820 yards (9.1 YPA), 63 TDs, 22 INTs
          Rushing: 345 attempts, 2,169 yards (6.3 YPC), 30 TDs

Now to the west and Mariota, the only three-year starter on our list.

Marcus Mariota, 2012-2014, Oregon:
          Passing: 779-1,167 (66.8%), 10,796 yards (9.3 YPA), 105 TDs, 14 INTs
          Rushing: 337 attempts, 2,237 yards (6.6 YPC), 29 TDs

Jameis Winston, 2013-2014, FSU:
          Passing: 562-851 (66.0%), 7,964 yards (9.4 YPA), 65 TDs, 28 INTs
          Rushing: 134 attempts, 258 yards (1.9 YPC), 7 TDs

So what do you think? Should Winston have made this group of four over any of the other QBs? If so, which one(s)-- and why?

