FSU's Jameis Winston: A New NFL Home?

David Visser

The story of the weekend has obviously been the 2020 NFL Draft, which is all about where collegiate prospects are headed. We not only saw Florida State running back Cam Akers made a second-round selection during the Draft, but several other Seminoles have already signed as free agents with NFL franchises. 

Those already in the professional ranks are making moves as well, and that includes the only 'Nole ever selected No. 1 overall: quarterback Jameis Winston. Winston was the top choice of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft, but since he became a free agent after the 2019 season and the Bucs signed QB Tom Brady, the writing has been on the wall-- and Winston was on the move.

And as we all know, this meant an immediate departure--not like that slow-moving melodrama facilitated in Green Bay when the Packers drafted Jordan Love. Yeah, I'm sure Aaron Rogers is shaking in his Scrooge McDuck vault filled with millions of coins and a Super Bowl MVP Trophy. 

Winston has proven himself well so far in the NFL. The 2013 Heisman Trophy winner made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and led the League in passing yards in 2019. Now he may be charged with leading a new franchise-- specifically, the New Orleans Saints.

And just as Winston's place in Tampa Bay looks to have been usurped by an unquestionable legend in Brady, so may Winston be tasked with replacing another future Hall-of-Famer: Drew Brees. 

This could really be a good fit for Winston, who's from Bessemer, Alabama, less than five hours from New Orleans. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Shawn Allen
Shawn Allen

With Brees more or less done after this year, I really hope Jameis can learn how to be more efficient with the ball. Certainly helps he’ll have a better OL and RB situation.

