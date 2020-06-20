FSU AM: Juneteenth, Reliving 11's Last Run, & More

Football

The Florida State football program took part in the Feed the Capital Juneteenth BBQ. This is an important date every year, but it's taken on particular significance, given the events that have led up to the protests of 2020. And we're proud to honor just what the date means, beyond sports.

Juneteenth is a day to celebrate the freedom of African Americans and gives everyone the opportunity to further support the black community, which is what FSU as a whole did today.

Head coach Mike Norvell took time to share a post celebrating Juneteenth, as well as coaches Marcus Woodson and Adam Fuller.

Baseball

A year ago today, the 'Noles ended their run at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, and 11 coached his last game as head coach for Florida State. Relive his encouraging final thoughts with this video the FSU baseball Twitter account shared.

Softball

Freshman Devyn Flaherty and senior Carsyn Gordon announced they will be playing in the Florida Gulf Coast Collegiate League this summer.

Softball America interviewed senior Dani Morgan, and shared the story of why she decided to defer graduate school in order to play one last season for the 'Noles.

Women's Basketball

Head coach Sue Semrau also shared a post for Juneteenth, saying she is continuing to fight for equality.

Swimming and Diving

Congrats to FSU swimmers Molly Carlson and Ayla Bonniwell, who were named to the CoSIDA Women's Academic All-American third team. They are the first women in program history to earn this honor.