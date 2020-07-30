AllSeminoles
FSU Lands ‘23 Athlete from Orlando: Scouting Report

Dustin Franklin

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell received good news for the future on Wednesday, as class of 2023 athlete Cedric Baxter Jr. committed to play for the 'Noles.

Baxter Jr. is a 6' 190 pound athlete out of Orlando that plays high school ball at Edgewater High School. While listed as an athlete officially, he figures to end up in running backs coach David Johnson's backfield at the next level. 

As a back, Baxter Jr. is a deliberate runner, and demonstrates great patience to let holes develop to maximize yardage gained. While he doesn't possess great burst and initial speed, he does have decent top end speed, and his agility paired with his field vision allow him to make defenders miss and break off big runs. Baxter Jr. also shows a powerful lower half and solid balance, and he's able to power through defenders on a regular basis.

As a freshman last year, he appeared in nine varsity games, and carried the ball 34 times for 307 yards. In addition to that nine-yard per carry average, he punched the ball into the endzone five times. 

Baxter Jr. planned to visit FSU's campus earlier this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed those plans. While he hasn't been on campus in an official capacity as of yet, he has been on record stating that he grew up a Florida State fan, and that FSU is his "dream school." The 2023 class hasn't been evaluated yet, but his film is promising, and this is an encouraging development for Norvell and the 'Noles.

