FSU Lands Commitment From 3-Star 2021 OL: Reaction

Mike Settle

Mike Norvell and staff have had a busy few days in the recruiting world and this morning was no different. This time a commitment comes from the peach state for offensive line coach, Alex Atkins. 

Bryson Estes (6’3, 285) took to his Twitter to announce that he was committing to FSU. 

If you’ve been following along with us here at All Seminoles then you know the type of player that FSU will be getting in Estes. He’s a 3-Star OT that will likely translate to center at the next level. 

Estes comes to Tallahassee from McDonough, Georgia. He chose the ‘Noles over programs like Penn State, Arizona State, Nebraska, Missouri, Mississippi State, Michigan State, UCF and plenty of others. 

It’s been an active few weeks for FSU in the world of recruiting and this addition bumps them up to number 18 in the 247Sports composite rankings for the class of 2021. They still sit at number 22 for the class of 2020. 

The staff and other commits seem to be happy about the signing. Coach Norvell even took to his Twitter to wink and nod about it. 

A major position of need for this staff is the offensive line and this helps them begin to build that group back up. Only four teams gave up more sacks in 2019 than Florida State. It’s clear by how aggressive they’ve gone after all three positions that they know it’s time to re-stock the room. This is certainly a step in the right direction and beating out an experienced power five recruiter like James Franklin for a player is never a bad sign. 

Check back here with us at All Seminoles for more recruiting updates like this one. 

