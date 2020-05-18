AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU Lands Commitment From In-State Cornerback

Dustin Franklin

FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell continued to build on recent recruiting momentum, as conerback Kevin Knowles II announced his decision to join the Seminoles' 2021 class on Twitter.

Knowles is out of Hollywood, Florida, and plays his high school ball at McArthur High School. The 5'10" corner is a three-star recruit but holds a very impressive offer list. Along with FSU, the rising prospect also has offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, and others. 

What is FSU getting in Knowles? Well, a hard hitting corner that plays beyond his size, for starters. Much like fellow recent commit Hunter Washington, Knowles is a hard hitter that plays bigger than his 168 pound frame would lead you to believe. 

Another couple of things that are hard to overlook in watching his film, are his playmaking ability and ball skills. During his 2019 campaign, he snagged six interceptions, and showed an innate ability to always find himself near the ball, adding 15 pass breakups. 

Yet another admirable quality he brings is versatility. While he primarily plays cornerback, he has been known to take reps at safety, as well. It's never a bad thing when a guy is flexible and can provide depth at multiple spots. 

Originally offered by Willie Taggart and the previous FSU coaching staff, Norvell was able to maintain the relationship, and ultimately secure the pledge of the in-state prospect. It's also clear that the current staff has put an emphasis on bringing the DBU title back to FSU, as two of the seven current commits are set to play for defesnsive backs coach Marcus Woodson.

Rated as the number 36 cornerback in the 2021 class, Knowles' commitment raises Florida State's national class rank to 32nd, and with the momentum they've had recently, we should see it take another leap soon.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Garcia Jr
John Garcia Jr

A fan of Knowles for some time. Think he has CB/nickel skill set with length, fluidity and room to fill out. Here was the last time I had eyes on him in action...

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Commit Watch: 3-Star DL With FSU in Top 6 Announcing Sunday

From the Palmetto State to the Sunshine State?

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Commitments, Video Games, & Fighting Coronavirus

Live updates on planned recruiting announcements, the possibility of a college football video game, & a former Seminole on the front lines against Coronavirus.

Shawn Allen

FSU Football Makes Top 6 For Louisiana Blue-Chip Receiver

4-star wide receiver and 3-sport athlete has FSU in his final 6.

Dustin Franklin

Whatever Happened to FSU as Five-Star University?

Dissecting the factors that saw FSU football devolve from the nation's most talent-rich program to a team fighting for bowl eligibility.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Rivalry Game Remembered, Guest Speakers, & Coach Praise

Your 24-hour FSU rewind

Dustin Franklin

by

David Visser

Are We Close to Gaming As the ‘Noles Again?

Will we ever see Doak Campbell on a new-generation console?

Mike Settle

NCAA Conference Commissioners Optimistic About Fall Football

SI writers Ross Dellenger & Pat Forde delve into the trials & tribulations that College Football & the NCAA face as the start of the next season comes closer.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Norvell "Next Big Thing", FSU Punter Transferring, and Softball Spotlight

Here's a look at your latest FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU to 'Consider' Hosting Pro Sporting Events on Campus

Perhaps some pro 'Noles haven't played their final games in Tallahassee after all.

David Visser

by

nancykirk

FSU Loses Offensive Lineman to Medical DQ

A critical position gets thinner as an offensive lineman is disqualified.

Dustin Franklin