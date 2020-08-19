SI.com
FSU Lands Commitment with Miami, UF Offers: Reaction

Mike Settle

Nyjlik Kelly (6’4, 230) is a defensive end prospect in the 2022 class from Dillard High School in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He took to his Twitter today to announce his commitment to Mike Norvell and the ‘Noles.

This commit comes at the right time for Norvell and his staff. After a week or so of a negative news cycle, some positive developments are always welcome. 

Kelly, seemed to be set on staying in state. He also had offers from rivals, Miami and Florida. The gators just recently sent one out to Kelly and it appears they were too late. 

In his commitment tweet he singled out defensive ends coach John Papuchis and this isn’t the first time we’ve seen that from a recent commit. We already wrote an in-depth scouting report on the type of player that Kelly is and what he’ll bring to Tallahassee so this is a player for fans to be excited about. 

A composite three-star in the 247 rankings but when you turn on the tape, his upside is much higher. A little raw with technique and footwork but he makes up for it with speed and athleticism. If they’re looking for a way to generate a pass rush then this staff continues to find solutions. 

This is two recruiting cycles away so things are obviously subject to change but for now this is a nice addition for FSU and a solid get by this coaching staff.

