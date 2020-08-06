AllSeminoles
FSU Makes Decision on Football Attendance Policy

Mike Settle

The ACC released their schedule dates for each of it’s members early on Thursday morning and that includes the ‘Noles. Following that, Florida State’s ticket office released their official policy for Doak Campbell Stadium during the 2020 football season. 

This announcement isn’t a shock to most people, some kind of crowd attendance limitation was expected. However, the timing seemed to catch people off guard with many thinking that FSU would wait as long as feasibly possible. 

This comes one day after schools like Penn State announced there would be no fans in attendance for their home football games, the same that conference foe Syracuse announced late last month. 

While we aren’t exactly sure if this is the safest possible decision, it makes sense from a financial standpoint. The only way to get back some of the money they’ll be losing this college football season is to put some people in the stands and the Champions Club. 

Of course, these things like almost anything right now are fluid situations and subject to change. I like FSU’s decision to get out in front of this and let their fans know a month before the first game. Like the announcement says, they will prioritize season ticket holders and even certain Champions club members. 

This isn’t how anyone pictured the first season under head coach Mike Norvell, who is about to enter uncharted waters with a less than half full stadium. But for now, I think we can all agree that some fans is better than no fans. 

Check back with us at All Seminoles for more updates like this one.

