FSU Makes Top 5 For Blue-Chip OL: Scouting Report

Four-star offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington out of Memphis, TN named his top five landing spots on Saturday, and the Seminoles find themselves in a good position.

Pennington brings a lot of desirable traits to the table, and is exactly the type of player offensive line coach Alex Atkins needs to land to rebuild the 'Noles' biggest weakness.

At 6'4 1/2" tall and 330 pounds, Pennington has great size for an o-line prospect, and with the benefit of a collegiate dietician and strength and conditioning program, he could transform even more into an elite talent.

Pennington has great agility for his size, which jumps out while watching his film. He's not always quick off his stance, but makes up for it with his athleticism and lateral quickness. A two-way player in high school, his tape on the defensive line further shows his agility, speed, and body control for a prospect of his size. A further testament to his athleticism: he plays basketball and participates in track and field for Evangelical Christian School.

Head Coach Mike Norvell has a previous relationship with Pennington dating back to his days at the University of Memphis; he camped at Memphis in 2019. Pennington hasn't visited FSU's campus yet, but Norvell hopes to use that past connection to land the number 210 overall player, and the number 12 offensive guard prospect.

With no clear-cut favorite to win his services at the next level, it will be interesting to see if Norvell and staff can continue their hot-streak and beat out three SEC schools, as well as bitter rival Clemson. FSU has landed two recruits over the weekend already in wide receiver Josh Burrell and linebacker Jordan Eubanks. Currently, the 'Noles have one class of 2021 offensive lineman recruit committed in center Jake Slaughter, and the class sits at number 30 in the nation overall. Landing a prospect like Pennington would certainly be the type of boost Norvell and 'Nole Nation needs.