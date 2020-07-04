FSU Makes Top 6 for High 3-Star DB: Scouting Report

Class of 2021 cornerback Kamari Lassiter from Tuscaloosa, Alabama has Florida State listed in his final six landing spots.

Lassiter is a high three-star prospect, and the 'Noles face stiff competition to land him. The 6' 185-pound defensive back holds 23 offers heading into his senior season at American Christian Academy. There are no predictions as to his decision just yet, but the hometown Alabama Crimson Tide, as well as fellow Yellowhammer State school Auburn, figure to provide quite the challenge for Mike Norvell and staff, as will Georgia, Georgia Tech, and reigning the national champions of LSU.

Though he's profiled as a cornerback recruit, Lassiter plays two-ways in high school, and as a receiver, he tallied 41 catches for 939 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior. On the defensive side, he compiled four interceptions with six pass breakups.

While watching his film, one word comes to mind-- physical. Lassiter is a hard-hitting corner, that plays with a violent tenacity. His hands are also a plus. It's no coincidence that he is a playmaker on offense, as Lassiter can make difficult catches look relatively easy, and has a great ability to high-point the ball. While he may not have an elite first step, Lassiter has good top-end speed, and that allows him to close quickly and make plays. With the ball in his hands, he shows great field vision, and can get loose to gain additional yards.

Lassiter visited Tallahassee in March, and he's certainly a player that could provide a boost to the Florida State defensive secondary. No decision date has been set as of now, but as always, check back with AllSeminoles.com for the latest updates.