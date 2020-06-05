Is FSU's Marvin Wilson a Lott IMPACT Trophy Frontrunner?

Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson already commanded a national spotlight for his on-field performance, but given developments of late, he may have just taken centerstage. Wilson was recently named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List, one of 42 student-athletes to earn that honor. As you can see, this award is bestowed upon the player who best exemplifies the values of integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community, and tenacity.

If you've been monitoring the events of the last day and a half or so, you can certainly understand Wilson's inclusion on this list-- especially if you've seen the video statement he released yesterday, which speaks directly to those values. Wilson comes across as a student, leader, and citizen first, and a football player second.

But he's second to none on the gridiron, particularly when you consider that final criterion of tenacity. Wilson showed recently that he won't abide inaccuracies from his head coach, the same way he takes no prisoners between the sidelines, as he's widely considered the nation's top returning defensive tackle and a future first-round 2021 NFL Draft selection.

So while we've a long way to go before the winner of this award is announced, it's probably safe to say that, at present, Wilson should be considered among the favorites to take home the hardware, given how he's spoken out amid the current cultural climate.

Since its inception in 2004, no Seminole has ever won this award, and the only ACC recipient was linebacker Luke Kuechly, of Boston College, in 2011.