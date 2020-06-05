AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Is FSU's Marvin Wilson a Lott IMPACT Trophy Frontrunner?

David Visser

Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson already commanded a national spotlight for his on-field performance, but given developments of late, he may have just taken centerstage. Wilson was recently named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List, one of 42 student-athletes to earn that honor. As you can see, this award is bestowed upon the player who best exemplifies the values of integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community, and tenacity.

If you've been monitoring the events of the last day and a half or so, you can certainly understand Wilson's inclusion on this list-- especially if you've seen the video statement he released yesterday, which speaks directly to those values. Wilson comes across as a student, leader, and citizen first, and a football player second. 

But he's second to none on the gridiron, particularly when you consider that final criterion of tenacity. Wilson showed recently that he won't abide inaccuracies from his head coach, the same way he takes no prisoners between the sidelines, as he's widely considered the nation's top returning defensive tackle and a future first-round 2021 NFL Draft selection. 

So while we've a long way to go before the winner of this award is announced, it's probably safe to say that, at present, Wilson should be considered among the favorites to take home the hardware, given how he's spoken out amid the current cultural climate. 

Since its inception in 2004, no Seminole has ever won this award, and the only ACC recipient was linebacker Luke Kuechly, of Boston College, in 2011. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU's Wilson: Quote Attributed to Mike Norvell a Lie, Team on Strike

Decorated defensive tackle Marvin Wilson says that as a result of the misinformation, the 'Noles have ceased workouts.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU AM: 'Noles Unifying, Baseball Transfers, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

by

David Visser

Potentially Positive Outcomes of FSU's Norvell-Wilson Saga

Exploring how Florida State football's handling of recent events could work in the Seminoles' favor.

David Visser

FSU's Mike Norvell Comments on Recent Transfer Additions

They're new to the 'Noles roster, but not to big-time college football.

David Visser

by

David Visser

ACC Commish Swofford's Statement of Racial Unity: Reaction

Swofford shows support for student athletes of all races-- but was it enough?

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Controversy Rocks the 'Noles

No sports, all new concerns.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Releases Mike Norvell's Text to Team

I guess this qualifies as the origin story of this saga.

David Visser

Mike Norvell Apologizes After Being Refuted by Marvin Wilson: Reaction

Crisis averted, as cooler heads, maturity, and leadership prevail.

David Visser

Reacting to Marvin Wilson's Statement About Issue with Mike Norvell

Wilson provides inspirational answers, truly befitting a team captain.

David Visser

Vegas Odds on if College Football or NFL Starts First

Handicappers in the desert weigh in on pro and amateur football, as well as baseball, hockey, hoops, and soccer.

David Visser