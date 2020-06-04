AllSeminoles
FSU Releases Mike Norvell's Text to Team

David Visser

Here's where it all started. 

Before Florida State head coach Mike Norvell issued an erroneous statement that defensive tackle Marvin Wilson refuted, ahead of the latter releasing a video explanation for his tweet, and prior to Norvell's apology, there was the mass text sent by the coach on Saturday night that got the whole thing rolling. FSU has shared that text, which we've included below. 

Good evening (name) I wanted to shoot you a short message sorry I can’t send video cause I’m driving. I wanted to let you know that Maria and I are praying for every coach & player as well as for our country. For all those that have been victims of hateful actions, discrimination, prejudice and disrespect we lift them up in our thoughts and seek justice. We live in an unfair and volatile world but I want you to know that you are loved & counted on to make a difference for our country’s future. I know there is anger and strong feelings that come with each day and every experience but please know better days are ahead because of YOU. Be safe and please always know we are here for you as coaches and staff if you ever need to talk. You have a tremendous platform as member of our Nole Family. Let’s be different and let our actions be heard in Service, Sacrifice, and Respect. Thank you for opportunity to coach you and stand by your side can’t wait to see you tomorrow night in zoom meeting!

