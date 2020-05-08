AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU Offensive Lineman Entering Transfer Portal

David Visser

The transfer portal is well worn ground in today's college football landscape. And programs like FSU that have recently undergone a coaching and regime change tend to see even more players entertain notions of studying and playing elsewhere. The latest Seminole to test the transfer waters: offensive lineman Mike Arnold. 

Arnold attended Winter Haven High School and originally signed with Virginia Tech in 2015, but instead attended Milford Academy in New York before inking a letter of intent with Florida State and returning to the Sunshine State. A three-star prospect, Arnold redshirted in 2016 before appearing in four games in 2017. 

2018 saw Arnold crack the FSU starting lineup, as he played in 12 games with 11 starts at right guard on the Seminoles' much maligned offensive line. He continued to bulk up, playing his redshirt-junior 2019 season at 6'5, 340. But he saw the field far less in '19, making relief appearances while only starting two games. He was passed on the depth chart by Dontae Lucas, Cole Minshew, and Brady Scott. Minshew's exhausted his eligibility, but the other two are back, and the 'Noles signed three-star prospect Zane Herring. 

Arnold may be moving on in the hopes of being a first-stringer elsewhere for his final season. Since he's graduated, he'll be eligible to play immediately, wherever he winds up. 

In addition to a big body, FSU is also losing experience with Arnold's departure. His 13 starts is second on the OL, behind only Scott at Florida State's weakest position group. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
David Visser
David Visser

Editor

Arnold isn't super talented or anything-- but he's not terrible. And "not terrible" is actually a commodity on the FSU OL.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU Football's 2020 Offense Could Have Boom/Bust Tendencies

Plenty of drives could end quickly for FSU football's offense in the fall. Whether that's in the end zone or its own backfield remains to be seen.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Norvell's Offense, Recruiting Offers, & Akers' Debut

More on Mike Norvell's offense, the Seminoles offer a blue-chip WR, another 'Nole pro, and a look around the FSU sports universe.

Shawn Allen

The Significance of FSU Football's Program-Best GPA

Nearly a year removed from a cellar-dwelling APR, Florida State and its new staff crush it in the classroom-- but this is more than just a feel-good story.

David Visser

by

David Visser

Florida State Basketball: The History of the Center Position

From the beginning of Florida State men's basketball in the mid-20th century until now, we examine the history of FSU centers.

Kent.Olsen

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Explosive Plays & GPAs, Smith's Plea, & New Offers

Big plays, great grades, court dates, replays, rankings updates, and more from Florida State.

Dustin Franklin

by

David Visser

Cam Akers' FSU, NFL Debuts Have Plenty in Common

Tally and Cali may not share many similarities, but this won't be entirely unfamiliar for Akers.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU Football: Can Norvell Increase Offensive Explosiveness?

New Florida State football coach Mike Norvell will try to revamp the Seminole offense into a quick-strike unit. He's done so elsewhere.

David Visser

by

David Visser

Former FSU LB Pleads Not Guilty to Sex with Minor Charges

Smith starred for the Seminoles and was off to a promising start with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But his battles have gone from the gridiron to the courtroom.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Recruiting, a Rivalry Revisited, & Hoops History

Perspective on football prospects, a FG attempt vs. Miami that went FSU's way, and a deep dive into the center spot for FSU hoops.

Shawn Allen

by

David Visser

Blue-Chip California Defensive Tackle Chooses Texas A&M Over FSU, Others

No big surprise here.

David Visser

by

David Visser