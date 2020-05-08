FSU Offensive Lineman Entering Transfer Portal

The transfer portal is well worn ground in today's college football landscape. And programs like FSU that have recently undergone a coaching and regime change tend to see even more players entertain notions of studying and playing elsewhere. The latest Seminole to test the transfer waters: offensive lineman Mike Arnold.

Arnold attended Winter Haven High School and originally signed with Virginia Tech in 2015, but instead attended Milford Academy in New York before inking a letter of intent with Florida State and returning to the Sunshine State. A three-star prospect, Arnold redshirted in 2016 before appearing in four games in 2017.

2018 saw Arnold crack the FSU starting lineup, as he played in 12 games with 11 starts at right guard on the Seminoles' much maligned offensive line. He continued to bulk up, playing his redshirt-junior 2019 season at 6'5, 340. But he saw the field far less in '19, making relief appearances while only starting two games. He was passed on the depth chart by Dontae Lucas, Cole Minshew, and Brady Scott. Minshew's exhausted his eligibility, but the other two are back, and the 'Noles signed three-star prospect Zane Herring.

Arnold may be moving on in the hopes of being a first-stringer elsewhere for his final season. Since he's graduated, he'll be eligible to play immediately, wherever he winds up.

In addition to a big body, FSU is also losing experience with Arnold's departure. His 13 starts is second on the OL, behind only Scott at Florida State's weakest position group.