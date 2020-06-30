AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU Offers DE Favored to Pick Miami: Scouting Report

David Visser

There are four 247 crystal balls in on 2021 Georgia defender Thomas Davis. Every single one of them predicts him signing with Miami (FL), but the Seminoles recently threw their hat in the ring by extending him a scholarship offer. 

And Davis isn't averse to changing his mind. He committed to Mississippi State on April 18, but then decommitted from the Bulldogs on June 8. Along with the Hurricanes, 'Noles, and 'Dogs, he also has offers from South Carolina, Arkansas, Indiana, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, and Tulane, among others. Expect that list to grow. 

Davis attends Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Georgia, and if that sounds familiar, there's a reason. It's where FSU found Greg Reid, Gabe Nabers, and Jalen Goss. Presently a three-star prospect deemed the nation's No. 50 weak-side defensive end, Davis is also considered Georgia's 77th best recruit and the country's 858th overall talent. 

Watching Davis' film, I'm reminded right away of another recent FSU offer recipient: Jameian Buxton. They're about the same height, and while Buxton is a bit heavier and can play on the interior, they definitely have a couple things in common: athleticism and speed. But so do a lot of prospects. I'm really impressed by the refinement of Davis' technique, as he already has quick spin and swim moves in his arsenal. At the point of attack-- wow. Davis simply assaults quarterbacks, excelling through contact. He's not really a form tackler as much as he is a heat-seeking missile. 

Davis plans to announce his collegiate choice on August 24, and we'll keep you apprised of developments in his recruitment. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU AM: Conference Realignment, Scouting Reports, and More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU Offers 2023 Defensive Lineman: Scouting Report

The Bayou State product gets an offer from the ‘Noles.

Mike Settle

FSU Football: Most Players on ACC All-Decade Team

More than a quarter of this squad is made up of Seminoles.

David Visser

Defensive End From New Orleans Offered: Scouting Report

‘Noles extend offer to three-star pass rushers Byron Turner, Jr.

Dustin Franklin

FSU's New Conference in SI's America, Realigned Project

A hypothetical new home for the Seminoles.

David Visser

FSU AM: New Football Numbers, Recruiting Notes, FSU in Music

Football players new numbers announced, recruiting updates, and a look at FSU’s influence in music.

Dustin Franklin

FSU in Pop Culture: Music

The ‘Noles aren’t just popular in the sports world.

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

Ranking FSU Commit Luke Altmyer Among Other Elite 11 QBs

How does the future Seminole stack-up with other top quarterbacks?

David Visser

FSU Offers Class of '21 DE From Indy: Scouting Report

Three-star pass rusher Kyran Montgomery offered by the 'Noles.

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: 'Noles Against Independents & Recruiting Notes

A look at FSU's record against independent schools, recruiting updates, and hoops projection.

Dustin Franklin