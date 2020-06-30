FSU Offers DE Favored to Pick Miami: Scouting Report

There are four 247 crystal balls in on 2021 Georgia defender Thomas Davis. Every single one of them predicts him signing with Miami (FL), but the Seminoles recently threw their hat in the ring by extending him a scholarship offer.

And Davis isn't averse to changing his mind. He committed to Mississippi State on April 18, but then decommitted from the Bulldogs on June 8. Along with the Hurricanes, 'Noles, and 'Dogs, he also has offers from South Carolina, Arkansas, Indiana, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, and Tulane, among others. Expect that list to grow.

Davis attends Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Georgia, and if that sounds familiar, there's a reason. It's where FSU found Greg Reid, Gabe Nabers, and Jalen Goss. Presently a three-star prospect deemed the nation's No. 50 weak-side defensive end, Davis is also considered Georgia's 77th best recruit and the country's 858th overall talent.

Watching Davis' film, I'm reminded right away of another recent FSU offer recipient: Jameian Buxton. They're about the same height, and while Buxton is a bit heavier and can play on the interior, they definitely have a couple things in common: athleticism and speed. But so do a lot of prospects. I'm really impressed by the refinement of Davis' technique, as he already has quick spin and swim moves in his arsenal. At the point of attack-- wow. Davis simply assaults quarterbacks, excelling through contact. He's not really a form tackler as much as he is a heat-seeking missile.

Davis plans to announce his collegiate choice on August 24, and we'll keep you apprised of developments in his recruitment.