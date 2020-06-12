FSU Offers Promising Class of ‘23 Texas Defensive End

Class of 2023 defensive end Anthony James II from Wylie, TX picked up an offer from Florida State’s staff Thursday.

James is a promising edge rusher who only has three offers as of now, but they’re all big time programs. Texas A & M and Georgia were the first to get in on James back in February, and the ‘Noles will certainly have their work cut out for them in landing him.

A two-way player in high school, the tight end/defensive end figures to play exclusively on the defensive edge at the next level. Already with great size, the 6’5 220-pounder should develop into an elite prospect by the time he’s set to graduate.

James’ film shows that he has a lot of desirable traits, and it’s not hard to see why defensive ends coach John Papuchis extended the offer. Great speed, explosiveness, and a high motor shows the kind of pass rush the Seminoles defense has been missing as of late. James has active hands, and a strong upper half that helps him wrap up and complete the tackle.

Although he’s not ranked as of now, that figures to change when the ‘23 class is evaluated nationally. James was named as one of 15 2023 players from Texas that will be national recruits by 247Sports.

Norvell and staff have been active on the trail as of late, and getting in on James this early is a testament to the staff’s commitment in building for the future. James figures to be an elite recruit by the time he’s set to sign a letter of intent, and we’ll keep you posted on his recruitment.