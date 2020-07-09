AllSeminoles
FSU Offers Colorado's Top 2022 Prospect: Scouting Report

David Visser

The 'Noles are looking for a Rocky Mountain high on the recruiting trail, as they recently offered Colorado's best 2022 prospect, athlete Gavin Sawchuk. Sawchuk (5'11, 175), of Littleton, CO, attends Valor Christian High School in nearby Highlands Ranch, Colorado, both western suburbs of Denver. 

Sawchuk doesn't yet have a composite ranking, but 247 Sports deems him the top '22 Colorado prospect, the nation's No. 4 running back, and the country's 39th best recruit, overall, in his class. He's a four-star talent who could challenge for a fifth star. 

The first thing I notice when watching Sawchuk's film is how easily it comes for him. This is a running back who upshifts incredibly effortlessly, making defenders look like they're pursuing him through quicksand. Sawchuk's patience is reminiscent of Le'Veon Bell, while his jump-cuts and subsequent acceleration remind one of Dalvin Cook. He possesses not only the ability to burst through the first two levels of a defense, but also the flat-line speed to outrun the opposing secondary, while seemingly on cruise control. 

All of these skills make it no surprise that Sawchuk is already very much on the radar for several top programs. In addition to the Seminoles, he's also been offered by Oklahoma (where he visited in March), Florida, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, USC, Oregon, Michigan, and in-state Colorado, just up the road in Boulder, along with several other schools. 

Stay tuned. Sawchuk's recruitment is going to get intense, and fast, and we'll have all the updates for you right here.

