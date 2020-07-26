FSU Offers Huge, Quick Kansas City DT: Scouting Report

Florida State football is looking to improve on its top-10 2022 recruiting class, recently offering an impressive defensive tackle from Kansas City, Missouri, Domonique Orange.

Orange (6'3, 300) attends North Kansas City High School, where he's as yet an unranked prospect. But that won't last for long, as evidenced by the offers he's already picked up. In addition to his offer from the Seminoles, Orange also has offers from Georgia, Texas A & M, Nebraska, Missouri, SMU, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Iowa State, and Kansas State. And more are sure to come. The recruitment of Orange is ramping up quickly, as his first offers started coming in during April. Watch for the competition for his services to ramp up rapidly.

Seeing Orange's dimensions prepare you for the fact that you're about to watch film on a big dude, but they don't really serve ample notice for the quickness you're going to witness. He's fast off the ball, but straight-line speed is one thing. His lateral quickness is quite exceptional for a player of his size. Orange also uses his hands well at the line of scrimmage, and his acceleration is impressive. It's not the first thing you look for in a DT, but when he gets going downhill, he can really move in pursuit. Orange also has a nice reach, which helps him get his hands on opposing quarterbacks and running backs, and once they're in his grasp-- game over.

