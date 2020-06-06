AllSeminoles
FSU Offers In-State OLB Legacy: Scouting Report

David Visser

A player's recruitment usually starts during his high school years. But for legacies, there's often no telling when it began. Such is the case with Aaron Hester, whom Florida State football recently offered. 

Hester (6'3, 221) is the son of Ron Hester, who played for the Seminoles in 1980, a 10-2 FSU team that finished fifth in the AP Poll, its highest final ranking in program history, to that point. After returning for the 'Noles in 1981, Hester was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the 1982 NFL Draft. 

And now his son is seeking a similar path-- and he's just been given that chance. The younger Hester attends Duncan U. Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach, Florida. An as-yet unranked 2022 prospect, Hester's first offer came from Cincinnati in May, and East Carolina, Connecticut, Maryland, Bowling Green, and Iowa State soon followed suit, ahead of the 'Noles. 

After looking at his film, I'm very impressed with Hester's ability to chop it up with his feet, which is a promising sign, since football players are built from the ground up. He shows great speed, but could stand to improve some with his hands. Hester seems to fit the bill of players Norvell has offered: somewhat rough-around-the-edges athletes who can be molded into overachievers at the collegiate level. 

Hester's lead recruiter is new addition John Papuchis, the Seminoles' defensive ends and special teams coach. As always, stick with us to keep you updated on Hester's recruitment, along with all things FSU. 

