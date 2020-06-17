FSU Offers '22 Defensive Tackle: Scouting Report

Preparing for life without Marvin Wilson, Cory Durden, and Robert Cooper, FSU's coaching staff recently extended a scholarship offer to a massive defensive tackle prospect from Mississippi.

Zxavian Harris is a 6'6" 308-pound class of 2022 prospect out of Madison, MS, and FSU became the eighth school to offer, joining Auburn, Tennessee, as well home state teams Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

While he's not ranked by recruiting sites yet, that won't remain the case for the multi-sport Germantown High School athlete.

Harris' tape shows that he has a high motor and great explosiveness off the line that allows him to bully opposing lineman and make plays in the offensive backfield. For a player of his size, the burst that's prevalent in his film shows a player that will be highly coveted by a number of major programs.

As a sophomore, Harris received 6A All-State honors, after a very impressive stat line-- he finished the season with 62 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and 17 quarterback hurries.

FSU has found success when recruiting players from the Magnolia State in recent years. From 2020 second-round NFL draft pick Cam Akers, to incoming JUCO transfer running back La'Damian Webb, to class of 2021 blue-chip quarterback commit Luke Altmyer, Head Coach Mike Norvell and staff are looking to strengthen the pipeline and land Harris' services.

The class of 2022 currently has one commit in Travis Hunter, but the 'Noles have been very active in recruiting for that cycle as of late, and we'll keep you posted on any new developments.