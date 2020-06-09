FSU Offers 2022 OT: Scouting Report

Emery Jones (6’5, 300) is a 2022 prospect out of Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Jones took to his Twitter today to announce he had been offered by the ‘Noles.

It has been a wild 24 hours for the sophomore who not only received an offer from Florida State but from LSU, which as you know is right in Jones’ backyard. The OT even called it his “dream offer” so the FSU staff may have a uphill battle early on. Not an impossible feat and offensive line coach Alex Atkins seems to be up for the challenge.

So, what kind of player would the ‘Noles be getting out of Jones? When you turn on the film you see a MASSIVE young man in the best way possible. He towers over everyone and that makes him a tough body to get around for defensive ends.

He’s physical and doesn’t give up on blocks very easily. His strength seems to be in run blocking and when he gets his hands on you he takes you over. There is work to be done however, while not entirely his fault he fires off the ball a little higher than you would like to see. Also, his pass blocking needs to and most likely will improve as the next two seasons go by.

Most of this comes down to footwork which is the final thing that comes for a lot of offensive lineman. When you’re the biggest guy on the field sometimes the footwork isn’t needed until the next level.

Jones is a huge upside athlete however. It’s no mistake to get offered by FSU and LSU in the same 24 hour span. There’s a lot to like and a lot to coach up as well.

With a lot of time to make his decision, keep coming back right here to All Seminoles for updates as Jones’ recruitment develops.