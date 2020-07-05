AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU Makes Top 12 of 2022 OT: Scouting Report

Mike Settle

Addison Nichols (6’5, 301) is a class of ‘22 offensive tackle from the Greater Atlanta Christian School in Atlanta, Georgia.  He took to his social media on Saturday to announce the top 12 schools that will be vying for his services. 

The ‘Noles seem to be in good standing with Nichols but will be battling it out with multiple known recruiting powerhouses. Nichols’ final list includes Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Clemson, Auburn, USC, LSU, Duke, Georgia Tech, and in-state rival, Florida. 

What kind of player would FSU be getting if they continue to make the cut? Well the first thing that pops off the film is physicality. Nichols is a bulldog for lack of a better term. He doesn’t stop until the whistle blows and sometimes not even then. 

Another thing that comes right off the screen is his footwork. His pass protection footwork and technique are already at a high level for someone his age. He can also carry the load as a lead run blocker. He has the athletic ability to get out and pull and/or trap. 

The last thing we see is his ability to lock on blocks. Once his hands latch onto you, it’s hard to shed them, no matter how good your hand skills are as a defender. 

There’s a reason why Nichols’ top 12 is loaded with schools that are known to take on blue-chip players at his position, as his upside is extremely high. 

Nichols doesn’t have a composite ranking yet but is regarded as a potential four-star prospect. Check back here at All Seminoles for more updates like this one. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU AM: Recruiting Updates and Holiday Wishes

Updates on multiple recruits, track & field transfer, and well-wishes for the Fourth of July.

Dustin Franklin

Class of ‘23 DT Picks Up FSU Offer: Scouting Report

Defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell from New Jersey offered by the 'Noles.

Dustin Franklin

4-Star WR with FSU in Top 7 Chooses Pac-12 School

The Seminoles got their new coach from Memphis-- but not this prospect.

David Visser

FSU Makes Top 6 for High 3-Star DB: Scouting Report

Seminoles in the mix to land cornerback Kamari Lassiter from Tuscaloosa.

Dustin Franklin

Every Throw From FSU Commit Luke Altmyer at Elite 11 Pro Day

Film of Florida State's 2021 QB commit among top competition in Tennessee.

David Visser

FSU AM: Commits Showing Brotherhood, Decision Coming, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU's Ranks Among Winningest College Football Programs

Despite their youth, and recent results, the Seminoles are one of the most dominant programs in CFB history.

David Visser

FSU AM: Luke Altmyer Interview, Winston's NFL Salary, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

Comparing Jameis Winston's New Salary to Other NFL QBs

Still scrolling...

David Visser

'Nole QB Commit Luke Altmyer on Elite 11, FSU Commitment

The Seminoles have a top-tier quarterback commit-- will they hold on to him? We chatted with him, and he addressed that question.

David Visser