Addison Nichols (6’5, 301) is a class of ‘22 offensive tackle from the Greater Atlanta Christian School in Atlanta, Georgia. He took to his social media on Saturday to announce the top 12 schools that will be vying for his services.

The ‘Noles seem to be in good standing with Nichols but will be battling it out with multiple known recruiting powerhouses. Nichols’ final list includes Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Clemson, Auburn, USC, LSU, Duke, Georgia Tech, and in-state rival, Florida.

What kind of player would FSU be getting if they continue to make the cut? Well the first thing that pops off the film is physicality. Nichols is a bulldog for lack of a better term. He doesn’t stop until the whistle blows and sometimes not even then.

Another thing that comes right off the screen is his footwork. His pass protection footwork and technique are already at a high level for someone his age. He can also carry the load as a lead run blocker. He has the athletic ability to get out and pull and/or trap.

The last thing we see is his ability to lock on blocks. Once his hands latch onto you, it’s hard to shed them, no matter how good your hand skills are as a defender.

There’s a reason why Nichols’ top 12 is loaded with schools that are known to take on blue-chip players at his position, as his upside is extremely high.

Nichols doesn’t have a composite ranking yet but is regarded as a potential four-star prospect. Check back here at All Seminoles for more updates like this one.