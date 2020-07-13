FSU Offers Class of ‘23 DE with Huge Upside: Scouting Report

The grind on the recruiting trail never ends, and on Sunday, Florida State extended a scholarship offer to an impressive class of 2023 defensive end out of Alabama

Collins is a 6'4" 230 pound pass-rusher who plays his high school ball for his hometown Gardendale High School. The Seminoles' offer gives the impressive prospect 11 total heading into his sophomore season-- Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, UAB, and Auburn, who is considered the favorite.

In his freshman season, Collins played in 12 varsity games, and compiled some nice stats. He garnered 60 tackles, with seven being for a loss, to go along with three sacks and three forced fumbles. Collins also plays basketball, showing that he's more than just a big body on the defensive front; he's an athlete.

The film shows a player that has good burst off the line. He has the ability to get slim and fit through the crease to get into the backfield fairly regularly. He has a move where he turns his upper body sideways while using his base to continue motoring him through the offensive line, creating problems for those trying to stop him, and in doing so, he shows off great balance and agility. For a freshman, Collins also shows impressive strength considering he's yet to fully grow into his frame.

While there is no solid predictions on where he'll land, the Tigers are considered the favorite for now. FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson extended the offer to Collins, however, as they had already established a relationship from when Woodson was at Auburn. The class of '23 hasn't been evaluated for rankings yet, but Collins' tape shows he should turn out to be a blue-chip, and is certainly a prospect to track.