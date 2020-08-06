AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU Offers 4-Star OL: Scouting Report

Mike Settle

Collin Sadler(6-6, 295) is an offensive lineman prospect from Greenville High out of Greenville, South Carolina. The composite four-star prospect took to his twitter on Wednesday night to announce that he had been offered by the ‘Noles.

Offensive line coach Alex Atkins seems to be hard at work these days trying to raise the level of talent and competition at his position group and offering a player like Sadler would do just that. 

He’ll have some stiff competition in trying to land the services of the junior prospect though. Sadler has received offers from Alabama, Clemson, Iowa and Arizona State. Something tells me this list won’t be this short much longer. 

So what kind of player would FSU get if Sadler came to Tallahassee? Well for starters, he’s physical. Seems like something that should be obvious for an offensive lineman but that isn’t always the case. His physicality is the very first thing that jumps off the film when you turn it on.

Sadler’s pass blocking technique and ability is also a strength. If you’re a quarterback behind him, you don’t have to worry about a defender being in your face. 

Last but not least, his ability to pull from both guard and tackle positions. His feet are quick and his technique is extremely sound. If his hands lock on you then there’s a good chance you’ll be taken out of the play. The ‘Noles would be getting a good one if Sadler decides to wear garnet and gold.

Check back with us at All Seminoles for more updates like this one. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dates Added to FSU's 2020 Football Schedule: Analysis

This looks good for the Seminoles.

David Visser

by

nancykirk

FSU AM: Notre Dame/ACC, Big Ten Update, All Seminoles Pod

Notre Dame's conference agreement, Big Ten's and ACC's schedule plans, and the All Seminoles Podcast.

Dustin Franklin

ACC Adding Dates to Football Schedule: Questions for FSU

On the eve of the Seminoles' slate taking further shape, we're wondering about a few things.

David Visser

All Seminoles Podcast: Schedules, Signings and Sitcoms

Episode 3 is available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Mike Settle

Amid Doubt, Big Ten Pushing Forward with Football

The Big Ten puts off a big announcement, but we'll know more shortly.

David Visser

Should the ACC Have Required Notre Dame Football to Join?

Would forcing the hand of the Irish have been the right thing to do?

David Visser

FSU AM: Coach Ham’s Birthday, Recruiting News, & More

Leonard Hamilton’s birthday, football recruiting developments, PGA Championship, & other FSU stories.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Makes Top 5 for Blue-Chip OL: Scouting Report

Four-star offensive tackle Rod Orr from Alabama has the 'Noles in his finalists.

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: Football Offers Aim Young, Scouting Reports, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

Compare: FSU Football's Offer Graphic to Every Other P5 Team

Let's talk optics and appearances.

David Visser

by

nancykirk