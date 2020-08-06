FSU Offers 4-Star OL: Scouting Report

Collin Sadler(6-6, 295) is an offensive lineman prospect from Greenville High out of Greenville, South Carolina. The composite four-star prospect took to his twitter on Wednesday night to announce that he had been offered by the ‘Noles.

Offensive line coach Alex Atkins seems to be hard at work these days trying to raise the level of talent and competition at his position group and offering a player like Sadler would do just that.

He’ll have some stiff competition in trying to land the services of the junior prospect though. Sadler has received offers from Alabama, Clemson, Iowa and Arizona State. Something tells me this list won’t be this short much longer.

So what kind of player would FSU get if Sadler came to Tallahassee? Well for starters, he’s physical. Seems like something that should be obvious for an offensive lineman but that isn’t always the case. His physicality is the very first thing that jumps off the film when you turn it on.

Sadler’s pass blocking technique and ability is also a strength. If you’re a quarterback behind him, you don’t have to worry about a defender being in your face.

Last but not least, his ability to pull from both guard and tackle positions. His feet are quick and his technique is extremely sound. If his hands lock on you then there’s a good chance you’ll be taken out of the play. The ‘Noles would be getting a good one if Sadler decides to wear garnet and gold.

