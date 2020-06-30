AllSeminoles
FSU Offers Class of ‘23 Safety: Scouting Report

Dustin Franklin

In an attmpt to get a head start on the 2023 recruiting class, Florida State extended a scholarship offer to a talented safety out of Fairburn, Georgia on Monday night.

The Seminoles are hardly the first team to get in on Terrance Love, however, as the defensive back now has 11 offers heading into his sophomore season. Not ranked yet as a prospect, Love has also received offers from Duke, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas A&M, to go along with FSU.

As a freshman at Langston Hughes High School, Love registered 55 tackles, one interception, and one pass deflected in six varsity games played. His interception was returned 45 yards, as he showed off his impressive speed.

To go along with his speed, Love is a hard-hitting safety. His film shows that he does not shy away from contact, and to go along with the thundering impact, he has solid form and wraps up on his tackles. Another thing Love shows is patience. From the safety position, he allows to play to develop and takes the best possible angle to pursue to ball carrier. The most impressive quality he has, however, is that speed, as it allows him to get involved in the play in a hurry, and recover quickly if beaten.

While the class of '23 hasn't been evaluated yet for recruit ratings, the 6'2" 195 pound Love shows all the necessary traits to be a highly coveted blue-chip recruit by the time he's set to commit.

