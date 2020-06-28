AllSeminoles
FSU Offers Class of '21 DE From Indy: Scouting Report

Dustin Franklin

FSU's coaching staff proves there is no days off when it comes to recruiting, as they offered a class of 2021 defensive end Sunday morning.

Kyran Montgomery is a three-star defensive end that plays his high school football at Pike High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. Montgomery has 23 scholarship offers heading into his senior season, including offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Minnesota, Missouri, Penn State, and Purdue. Rated as the 30 player in the nation at his position, Montgomery actually named those six schools as his finalists in late may.

Obviously, this was before FSU came into the fold, so it will be interesting to see if defensive ends coach John Papuchis, who extended the offer, and Head Coach Mike Norvell can gain enough traction to sway him to Tallahassee.

What kind of player is Montgomery? Well, he's a productive player, that's for sure. As a junior, he compiled 99 tackles, with 22 being for a loss of yardage. Montgomery also added five sacks, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble. On film, Montgomery shows decent speed off the edge, and his length helps him contain the corner. He also appears to be a proficient tackler, and doesn't allow many ballcarriers to slip away. He could use some development, as his hands could be more active, and he could stand to become a more multi-dimensional pass rusher. 

The Florida State class of '21 currently sits at number 22 nationally, and features one defensive end commit in three-star Joshua Farmer. Montgomery is currently ranked higher than Farmer by recruiting sites, so landing him could provide a much needed boost to recruiting rankings, as well as much needed depth at a position of need.

