FSU Offers Elite 2022 Pass Rusher: Scouting Report

Dustin Franklin

With pass rushers being a question mark on the FSU roster, the staff recently extended a scholarship offer to a blue-chip player that could help fill that need. Cyrus Moss is a defensive end out of Las Vegas, Nevada who plays his high school football at Bishop Gorman High School.

Moss plays outside linebacker for his team, but shows elite pass rushing ability, and recruiting sites have him scouted as a defensive end. The four-star prospect is currently listed as the number 36 player overall in the 2022 class. 

Standing 6’5” and weighing in at 220 pounds, he also boasts a 4.62 second 40-yard dash and a 33.6 inch vertical leap. On film, Moss is very disruptive to offenses off the edge, and shows a natural ability to drop back in coverage when needed. He could use more development of pass rushing moves, but overall, his sure tackling and versatility show that he’s a big-time player that will make an impact at the next level. 

Florida State faces stiff competition in his recruitment, as he holds offers from practically every major university. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas are a few of the 24 schools vying for his services, and that list only figures to grow.

As a sophomore at Bishop Gorman, Moss recorded 48 tackles, with seven being for a loss, and he added three and a half sacks.

No decision date is known yet, and there are no predictions for where he’ll land, but this is certainly a recruitment worth watching. 

