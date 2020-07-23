AllSeminoles
FSU Offers Elite Safety from Texas: Scouting Report

Dustin Franklin

The Florida State coaching staff extended an offer to an elite safety prospect that is currently committed to the defending national champion LSU Tigers.

Bryan Allen Jr. is a four-star recruit in the 2022 class out of Aledo, TX, and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson extended the offer in hopes of swaying his decision to join the 'Noles.

Allen (6' 180 pounds) is a versatile player that plays safety, as well as taking snaps at quarterback and wide receiver. That's not where his versatility ends, however, as he also runs track. Allen's testing speed doesn't appear elite (4.74 second 40-yard dash), but on film, he plays a lot faster than his trial times. The film shows a player with great top end speed, and his closing speed is even better. Allen plays the angles well, and is able to get to the ball carrier in a hurry to disrupt the play. He also displays solid hands, as he's able to scoop fumbles with ease and make interceptions. Allen is the epitome of a playmaker, as he always finds himself around the ball and in position to add to his stat line. Allen has great ability to anticipate the play and read the quarterback's eyes and will be an asset to any defensive backfield he joins.

The highly productive Allen recorded 122 tackles, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and three interceptions as a sophomore. Currently rated the number two safety in the nation, Allen was named to the MaxPreps 2020 Preseason All-American team. In addition to the 'Noles and LSU, Allen holds offers from Auburn, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, and 12 other programs. While there is no decision date set as of now, the FSU staff will certainly have their work cut out for them to land this elite talent.

