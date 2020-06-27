FSU Offers In-State Class of ‘22 DE: Scouting Report

A class of 2022 pass rusher with a lot of upside received a scholarship offer from Florida State, as the 'Noles have extended the opportunity to 6'3" 235 pound Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy from Lakeland, FL.

Entering his junior season, Brownlow-Dindy is rated as a three-star prospect, and his film shows potential to move up to a four-star. The fact that he has trained in MMA since age six shows up, as he is a sure tackler, and possesses very solid balance. Brownlow-Dindy also has active hands that allow him to battle through the offensive lineman, and a high motor that gives him good pursuit skills. He doesn't have elite speed or burst, but he makes up for it with his effort and technique.

As a sophomore, he racked up 46 tackles with 29.5 being for a loss. He also brought down the quarterback for 11.5 sacks, and caused three forced fumbles. Playing his high school ball at Lakeland High School just over four hours from Tallahassee, it will be interesting to see if that plays into his recruitment given the current climate due to COVID-19.

Bronwlow-Dindy currently has 18 scholarship offers, with three of them coming in the last week-- Florida State, South Florida, and Oklahoma. Among the other schools interested are Florida, Miami, NC State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia, so while he's rated as a three-star now, it's clear he has the tools that big-time programs want. He's currently ranked 19th at his position for the 2022 class.