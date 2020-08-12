FSU Offers Local 2023 Pass Rusher: Scouting Report

Despite the uncertainty for the 2020 college football season, the grind of the recruiting trail marches onward. Florida State recently offered another pass rusher in the 2023 class, this time reaching out to local defensive end Gabriel Harris.

Harris is a 6'4" 220 pound prospect from nearby Thomasville, Georgia, and plays his high school ball at Thomas County Central High. Having grown up less than an hour from Tallahassee, Harris has stated that he grew up attending games at Doak Campbell Stadium, but has yet to visit as a recruit.

The 2023 class hasn't been fully evaluated for star ratings, but that didn't stop FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson from extending the offer. Harris' film shows a lot of promise for the future of his potential.

Harris doesn't have the most explosive first step and could use improvement on his timing, but he has a bullrush that turns heads. A powerful lower body and solid pursuit speed allows him to get to the backfield in a hurry, and he has good balance for a player of his size. He does need development of secondary pass rush moves, but Harris has a decently high ceiling potential.

As a freshman last season, Harris played in five varsity games, and recorded five tackles with two quarterback hurries to go along with a forced fumble.

FSU already faces stiff competition on the trail, as Harris already has six power five offers. The Seminoles are up against Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee.