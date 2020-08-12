AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU Offers Local 2023 Pass Rusher: Scouting Report

Dustin Franklin

Despite the uncertainty for the 2020 college football season, the grind of the recruiting trail marches onward. Florida State recently offered another pass rusher in the 2023 class, this time reaching out to local defensive end Gabriel Harris.

Harris is a 6'4" 220 pound prospect from nearby Thomasville, Georgia, and plays his high school ball at Thomas County Central High. Having grown up less than an hour from Tallahassee, Harris has stated that he grew up attending games at Doak Campbell Stadium, but has yet to visit as a recruit.

The 2023 class hasn't been fully evaluated for star ratings, but that didn't stop FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson from extending the offer. Harris' film shows a lot of promise for the future of his potential.

Harris doesn't have the most explosive first step and could use improvement on his timing, but he has a bullrush that turns heads. A powerful lower body and solid pursuit speed allows him to get to the backfield in a hurry, and he has good balance for a player of his size. He does need development of secondary pass rush moves, but Harris has a decently high ceiling potential.

As a freshman last season, Harris played in five varsity games, and recorded five tackles with two quarterback hurries to go along with a forced fumble. 

FSU already faces stiff competition on the trail, as Harris already has six power five offers. The Seminoles are up against Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Update from the ACC Regarding Fall Sports

The latest development from the league in the fluid COVID-19 saga.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Pressing Forward with Football, Big Ten, Pac-12 Cancel

All eyes on the Big 12.

David Visser

FSU AM: 'Nole Interview on Fall Season, ACC's Stance, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

ACC Standing Firm on Holding Fall Football Season-- For Now

The latest on an ever-changing landscape.

David Visser

Scouting Newest 5-Star FSU Commit Jalen Warley

A closer look at the elite guard, who's headed for Tallahassee.

Mitch Schmidt

Final PGA Championship Results for Two ‘Noles

'Noles hitting holes.

David Visser

Top College Football Players Unite to Demand Change

College football players are finally uniting but what does it all mean?

Mike Settle

FSU Players Come Out in Support of #WeWantToPlay Movement

Some ‘Noles are using their platforms to make their voices heard

Mike Settle

FSU AM: 5-Star Commit, Legend’s Birthday, PGA Tour

Football practice notes, legend celebrates birthday, hoops lands another major commit, PGA Tour results, & more.

Dustin Franklin

Former FSU Center Michael Ojo Passes Away

A memorable Seminole, and for all the right reasons.

David Visser

by

David Visser