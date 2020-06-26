AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU Offers Class of '21 OL Prospect: Scouting Report

Dustin Franklin

Florida State's search for help on the offensive line continues, and offensive line coach Alex Atkins has extended a scholarship offer to a three-star prospect from Michigan.

Ru'Quan Buckley is a 6'6 260-pound tackle who's entering his senior season at Godwin Heights High School in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids. 

While he plays both sides of the ball, recruiting sites have him listed as an offensive line prospect, and he could potentially see action on either side of the ball at the next level. Buckley has good size, but his frame could support more weight. Truly a bully on the o-line, he shows a knack for completing his blocks and, more often than not, drives the defender to the ground. He has a solid foundation and good balance, but does need to improve his hand work. He has a large upside, but he will be a project. Buckley is a raw talent, and will need to develop consistency and improve technique to reach his ceiling. So, while he won't be an immediate solution for a team like FSU, he could provide much needed depth, and could turn out to be an impact starter.

While FSU is the latest to offer, Buckley has compiled 17 offers, and the 'Noles will have their work cut out for them to land his services. Considered a Nebraska lean, the Great Lakes State native also has offers from in-state teams Michigan and Michigan State, as well as Kentucky, Oregon, West Virginia, and others.

Check back with AllSeminoles.com for the latest updates.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Q&A: What WVU's DC Situation Could Mean for FSU

Some insider information on evolving events from our West Virginia site.

David Visser

by

David Visser

Scouting Elite 11 Quarterbacks, Including 2021 FSU QB Commit

More information on the future Seminole signal-caller, and all the elite quarterbacks, heading into a prestigious national evaluation.

David Visser

‘Noles in Top 5 of Promising Running Back: Scouting Report

The future blue-chip back has FSU among his final destinations.

Dustin Franklin

FSU’s Cam Akers Projected To Be A Top Rookie RB

The running back is finally getting some serious recognition.

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

FSU Football's History vs. Atlantic Coast Conference

It's time to take care of home-- which, as the records show, the Seminoles definitely have over the years.

David Visser

FSU DT Named Sporting News Preseason All-American

The Seminole senior continues to add to his accolades headed into the 2020 season.

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

FSU's Jameis Winston: Not a 2010s Top-4 College QB Option?

The competition is stiff-- was Winston snubbed?

David Visser

FSU AM: Gridiron 'Nole Retiring, New Tight End, & PGA 'Noles

Fan favorite calling it a career, a tight end commitment, updates from the PGA tour, and other Seminoles news.

Dustin Franklin

by

David Visser

FSU to Face Football's 2 Best Goal-to-Go QBs in 2020

Two stout 2020 challenges for the 'Noles are led by quarterbacks who know how to finish.

David Visser

NFL Hall of Fame Game Canceled: Effects on College Football?

Keeping an eye on how the pro game could tie-in to college ball-- and FSU's opener.

David Visser