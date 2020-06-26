FSU Offers Class of '21 OL Prospect: Scouting Report

Florida State's search for help on the offensive line continues, and offensive line coach Alex Atkins has extended a scholarship offer to a three-star prospect from Michigan.

Ru'Quan Buckley is a 6'6 260-pound tackle who's entering his senior season at Godwin Heights High School in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids.

While he plays both sides of the ball, recruiting sites have him listed as an offensive line prospect, and he could potentially see action on either side of the ball at the next level. Buckley has good size, but his frame could support more weight. Truly a bully on the o-line, he shows a knack for completing his blocks and, more often than not, drives the defender to the ground. He has a solid foundation and good balance, but does need to improve his hand work. He has a large upside, but he will be a project. Buckley is a raw talent, and will need to develop consistency and improve technique to reach his ceiling. So, while he won't be an immediate solution for a team like FSU, he could provide much needed depth, and could turn out to be an impact starter.

While FSU is the latest to offer, Buckley has compiled 17 offers, and the 'Noles will have their work cut out for them to land his services. Considered a Nebraska lean, the Great Lakes State native also has offers from in-state teams Michigan and Michigan State, as well as Kentucky, Oregon, West Virginia, and others.

