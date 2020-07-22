FSU Offers Speedy Blue-Chip WR: Scouting Report

They say speed kills, and the Florida State Seminoles recently offered a wide receiver that has plenty of it. Tychaun Chapman is a four-star prospect out of Virginia Beach, VA, and the 'Noles are the latest school to get in on his recruitment.

Chapman (5'10" 170 pounds) is considered the number number 16 wide receiver in the nation for the 2022 class, and as of now, he holds 22 offers, including offers from Alabama, Auburn, Louisville, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, among others.

Chapman is a multi-sport athlete, as he also competes in track and field, where he posted a 6.42 55-meter dash. That speed is evident when watching his film. The speedy and shifty athlete has elite burst and quickness off the line, and 'Nole fans will see a similarity to former FSU standout Kermit Whitfield. His stellar speed and elusiveness also proves effective running the ball on jet sweeps. Another solid trait that Chapman possesses is his ability to make the catch with his hands, not allowing the ball to get into his body. Chapman can use adding to his size and strength, as physical defensive backs at the next level may be able to jam and bully him. Another thing that can be frustrating is his tendency to dance and navigate laterally seeking the big play, rather than taking the sure yardage available, akin to the way current Seminole DJ Matthews does the same.

In his sophomore season at Princess Anne High School, Chapman saw action in three varsity games, where he ran the ball six times for 41 yards and a touchdown, and also added one catch for an 86-yard touchdown.

While there are currently no predictions or announce date set, Chapman's elite skill set and high ceiling lead to believe it will be a fight to the finish to land his services, and AllSeminoles.com will keep you up to date.