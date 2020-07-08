FSU Offers Talented Two-Sport 2023 Athlete: Scouting Report

The Seminoles of Florida State offered another up and coming prospect Tuesday, as class of 2023 recruit Kaleb Cost out of Tyrone, Georgia was the recipient of the honor.

Cost is a 5'10" 165 pound prospect that is going into his sophomore season at Sandy Creek High School. FSU is the fourth team to offer the promising recruit, following Boston College, Georgia Tech, and Tennessee.

The most intriguing quality about Kost's profile, is the fact that he's a two-sport athlete, which could prove to be a factor between football head coach Mike Norvell, and baseball head coach Mike Martin, Jr.

As a baseball player, Cost had a slash line of .355/.459 in 12 games played, and had 11 hits that knocked in seven RBI, and he also scored 13 runs.

On the gridiron, Cost shows to be an aggressive defensive back that strives to lay the hard hit. This is abundantly apparent when he's on the field for special teams. He plays offense and defense for his high school squad, and the hands on offense could come into play as a defender. With the ball in his hands, Cost shows the ability to break free and gain additional yardage, rarely going down on first contact.

The class of '23 class hasn't been evaluated by recruiting sites as of yet, but the young prospect shows promise, and it's clear Norvell and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson see something that catches their eye. We'll keep you posted on the recruitment of this rising sophomore.