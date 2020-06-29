AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Defensive End From New Orleans Offered: Scouting Report

Dustin Franklin

The search for depth at the pass rush continued for Head Coach Mike Norvell and staff, and on Monday they extended a scholarship offer to a three-star prospect out of New Orleans.

Turner is the number 26 player in the nation at the SDE position, and at 6'3 1/2" tall and 237 pounds, he has great size already heading into his senior season of high school ball. The class of '21 recruit plays for St. Augustine High School, and has garnered 31 offers so far. 

Although the Seminoles just offered, Turner actually named his top 12 on May 17, which included Virginia, Texas A&M, Texas, Baylor, Florida, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Kansas, Arkansas, and Nebraska. It will be interesting to see if Norvell and staff can make enough of an impact to become a serious contender to land the end.

Turner's tape shows a speedy rusher that has solid upper body strength to go along with his agility. He can get held up at the line at times, but shows a good motor to continue the fight and pursue the ball carrier. His explosiveness off the line jumps out the most, as he has a great first step, and often ends up making a play at or behind the line of scrimmage.

His junior season at St. Augustine, Turner tallied 102 tackles, with 29 being for a loss. He also accrued 13 sacks and 25 quarterback hurries in 12 games.

Turner's Florida State offer comes a day after the staff offered three-star defensive end Kyran Montgomery from Indianapolis, as the staff continues their search for a pass rusher to join three-star Joshua Farmer in the 2021 class.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU's New Conference in SI's America, Realigned Project

A hypothetical new home for the Seminoles.

David Visser

FSU AM: New Football Numbers, Recruiting Notes, FSU in Music

Football players new numbers announced, recruiting updates, and a look at FSU’s influence in music.

Dustin Franklin

FSU in Pop Culture: Music

The ‘Noles aren’t just popular in the sports world.

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

Ranking FSU Commit Luke Altmyer Among Other Elite 11 QBs

How does the future Seminole stack-up with other top quarterbacks?

David Visser

FSU Offers Class of '21 DE From Indy: Scouting Report

Three-star pass rusher Kyran Montgomery offered by the 'Noles.

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: 'Noles Against Independents & Recruiting Notes

A look at FSU's record against independent schools, recruiting updates, and hoops projection.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Football's History vs. Non-FBS Programs

Small schools that are integral to the origins of Seminole football.

David Visser

FSU Basketball Holding Steady in NCAA Tournament Projection

Some shuffling due to a recent exclusion.

David Visser

FSU Offers In-State Class of ‘22 DE: Scouting Report

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy from Lakeland receives scholarship offer from the ‘Noles.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Football's History vs. Independents

A brief but rich -- and successful -- history for the 'Noles.

David Visser

by

cydogg