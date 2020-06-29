Defensive End From New Orleans Offered: Scouting Report

The search for depth at the pass rush continued for Head Coach Mike Norvell and staff, and on Monday they extended a scholarship offer to a three-star prospect out of New Orleans.

Turner is the number 26 player in the nation at the SDE position, and at 6'3 1/2" tall and 237 pounds, he has great size already heading into his senior season of high school ball. The class of '21 recruit plays for St. Augustine High School, and has garnered 31 offers so far.

Although the Seminoles just offered, Turner actually named his top 12 on May 17, which included Virginia, Texas A & M, Texas, Baylor, Florida, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Kansas, Arkansas, and Nebraska. It will be interesting to see if Norvell and staff can make enough of an impact to become a serious contender to land the end.

Turner's tape shows a speedy rusher that has solid upper body strength to go along with his agility. He can get held up at the line at times, but shows a good motor to continue the fight and pursue the ball carrier. His explosiveness off the line jumps out the most, as he has a great first step, and often ends up making a play at or behind the line of scrimmage.

His junior season at St. Augustine, Turner tallied 102 tackles, with 29 being for a loss. He also accrued 13 sacks and 25 quarterback hurries in 12 games.

Turner's Florida State offer comes a day after the staff offered three-star defensive end Kyran Montgomery from Indianapolis, as the staff continues their search for a pass rusher to join three-star Joshua Farmer in the 2021 class.