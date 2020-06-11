AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU Offers Top Michigan Prospect: Scouting Report

Mike Settle

Will Johnson (6’3, 190) is a 2022 defensive back prospect out of Grosse Pointe South High, just north of Detroit, Michigan. The junior took to his Twitter recently to announce that he had been offered by the ‘Noles.

As of this writing, Johnson doesn’t have a composite star ranking but has a four-star in his 247 rating and sits as the top prospect in the entire state of Michigan. He also has offers from Ohio State, LSU, Notre Dame, and more. So, Mike Norvell and his staff certainly have their work cut out for them going against these recruiting juggernauts.

So, what kind of player could FSU get if they win the services of Johnson? Well for starters, they would get a long corner. His height is a huge advantage, and he has a long reach that makes interceptions a lot easier for him.

Johnson does a really nice job reading the eyes of the quarterback and detecting the play before the ball is snapped. He’s not a player that is coasting by on his athleticism; he’s in the film room and learning everything he sees in front of him. 

He has plenty of time to work on his technique, but it’s not bad by any stretch of the imagination. He’s also physical at the line of scrimmage. Whether that be taking on and shedding blocks from receivers or coming up in run support, he’s not afraid to stick his head in there and be aggressive.

Johnson has extremely high upside, and I have no doubt his star will rise soon enough. Check back here at All Seminoles for more recruiting updates like these. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU Football's History vs. Mid-American Conference

Chronicling the Seminoles' best record against any FBS conference.

David Visser

Blue Chip OT Has FSU Inside Top 10: Scouting Report

Could a 'Nole legacy follow in his dad's footsteps?

Mike Settle

Ranking Power-5 Opponents FSU Has Never Played

A wise man once said "Anybody, anywhere." But which are the most preferable games against big-time opponents the 'Noles haven't faced?

Mike Settle

Elite Class of '22 Athlete Names 'Noles in Top 10

Dasan McCullough out of Kansas has FSU listed among his final destinations.

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: OL Commitment, COVID-19 Update, & Diamond Memories

FSU lands o-line prospect, at least one player tests positive for Coronavirus, baseball memories and softball legend honored, and other Seminoles stories

Dustin Franklin

Coronavirus Strikes FSU Football Program Again

At least one more Seminole tests positive for COVID-19.

David Visser

Tamorrion Terry's Odds of Being 1st WR Picked in 2021 NFL Draft

How likely is it that Scary Terry is the first off the board at his position, per Vegas?

David Visser

by

David Visser

Alabama Class of '21 Tight End Offered By the 'Noles

River Helms adds Florida State to the list of schools offering a scholarship

Dustin Franklin

FSU Offers 2022 OT: Scouting Report

The 'Noles try to establish a Bayou pipeline

Mike Settle

FSU Lands Commitment From 2021 OL: Reaction

The ‘Noles cross the state line to help out in the trenches

Mike Settle