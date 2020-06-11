FSU Offers Top Michigan Prospect: Scouting Report

Will Johnson (6’3, 190) is a 2022 defensive back prospect out of Grosse Pointe South High, just north of Detroit, Michigan. The junior took to his Twitter recently to announce that he had been offered by the ‘Noles.

As of this writing, Johnson doesn’t have a composite star ranking but has a four-star in his 247 rating and sits as the top prospect in the entire state of Michigan. He also has offers from Ohio State, LSU, Notre Dame, and more. So, Mike Norvell and his staff certainly have their work cut out for them going against these recruiting juggernauts.

So, what kind of player could FSU get if they win the services of Johnson? Well for starters, they would get a long corner. His height is a huge advantage, and he has a long reach that makes interceptions a lot easier for him.

Johnson does a really nice job reading the eyes of the quarterback and detecting the play before the ball is snapped. He’s not a player that is coasting by on his athleticism; he’s in the film room and learning everything he sees in front of him.

He has plenty of time to work on his technique, but it’s not bad by any stretch of the imagination. He’s also physical at the line of scrimmage. Whether that be taking on and shedding blocks from receivers or coming up in run support, he’s not afraid to stick his head in there and be aggressive.

Johnson has extremely high upside, and I have no doubt his star will rise soon enough. Check back here at All Seminoles for more recruiting updates like these.