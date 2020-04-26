AllSeminoles
FSU OL Ryan Roberts a Free Agent Signee of LA Chargers: Pro Scouting Report

Mike Settle

Ryan Roberts spent one season at Florida State after transferring last spring from Northern Illinois. He's hoping to spend more time in the NFL, and now he'll get his chance, as he's signed with the LA Chargers. Roberts (6'6, 305) was one of the few consistent pieces on the offensive line for the 'Noles in 2019. He brought in game experience and leadership to the locker room and was known to be the first guy on the practice field.

His contribution was felt right away as Roberts ended up starting 12 games at right tackle and then one game at left tackle. Most weeks he graded out as FSU's most productive offensive lineman. In a group that was often maligned, he was a shot in the arm. 

Roberts announced his signing via his Twitter account, and he seems eager to get to work. He'll be joining his teammate Gabe Nabers and 'Nole Derwin James in LA.

What does his film say? The Chargers get a big body with a frame to add even more weight. His footwork may get lost at times, but Roberts is a really solid blocker when he locks onto his opponent. With the chance to play football full-time, Roberts has the capability to get stronger, which only helps his case. The Chargers will also get one of the hardest working players from FSU's football program-- and that's not just on the field. 

Earlier this offseason, he was awarded a prestigious honor. The National Football Foundation named him to their Hampshire Honor Society. This is an academic award, which means his new NFL home will also be getting a very smart football player and person.

 Be sure to keep up with all of FSU's undrafted free agent signees, courtesy of our tracker. 

