    • October 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    FSU opens as second-largest favorite in week 8

    Vegas is expecting the Seminoles to dominate the Minutemen.
    Author:

    Following a much-needed week off, the Florida State Seminoles will begin the second half of their 2021 season against the Massachusetts Minutemen. The opening lines were released on Sunday and it looks like Vegas is expecting the Seminoles to dominate the Minutemen.

    According to Circa Sports, FSU is the second-largest favorite in all of college football entering week 8. The 'Noles are favored by 37 against a 1-5 UMass team. Only Oklahoma (-38), is a bigger favorite.

    Florida State has won two straight games, including a massive 35-25 road win at North Carolina before the BYE week. UMass lost its first five games of the season before snapping the losing streak against arguably the worst team in the FBS, UConn. The Minutemen are coached by former Seminole offensive coordinator Walt Bell and have failed to score double digits in three of their six games. 

    No image description

    A third straight victory would continue to build momentum for an FSU team that is preparing for a season-defining game at Clemson in less than two weeks.

    USATSI_13673820
