FSU Players Come Out in Support of #WeWantToPlay Movement

In this ever-changing year that is 2020 it seemed like we were on a path to get some kind of a college football season, especially after conferences began dropping their schedule releases this week. However, what was described as an “emergency” meeting took place on Sunday where the future of the season seemed to be on life support.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence began a thread of tweets and used the hashtag #WeWantToPlay. This seemed to be a movement that most players and fans could rally behind.

Support for this idea grew fast and several FSU players decided to publicly show their support throughout the evening on Sunday.

Marvin Wilson, Jaiden Lars-Woodbey, Wyatt Rector, Ryan Fitzgerald and others took their twitter to let the people in charge know that they want to play the sport they love this season.

The most interesting voice of support comes from offensive lineman, Andrew Boselli. Boselli and his entire immediate family have battled and beaten the COVID-19 virus.

The next few days are going to be interesting when it comes to the decision makers and if this will have any effect at all on what happens going forward. I think the majority of you reading this would love to see a college football season but most also want it to be as safe as possible and that the players, staff and others are treated properly if symptoms or an outbreak occurs.

This stuff changes daily but be sure to check here with us at All Seminoles for more updates like this one.