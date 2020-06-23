AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU President John Thrasher on Renaming Doak Campbell Stadium

David Visser

On the 13th of June, the FSU football program hosted a Unity Walk in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The event began at Doak Campbell Stadium and made its way to the State Capitol. Now its origin is back in the spotlight.

Specifically, the name of the Seminoles' football stadium. It's current namesake, Campbell, took over as President of the Florida State College for Women in 1941, and then remained with the institution in the same capacity when it went coeducational and became Florida State University in 1947. The stadium was completed and named for him in 1950, and he continued as president until 1957. 

But racial unrest across the country has brought attention to Campbell's anti-integrationist views, and prompted the question: should FSU's largest building bear his name? The issue has made its way to the Seminoles' current President, John Thrasher, who today offered this response, via Twitter:

Of course, this was far from Thrasher's first statement about the matter, as he was outspoken in condemning law enforcement following the death of George Floyd:

We've already seen changes being made in the world of sports. NASCAR has prohibited the display of the confederate flag, and the SEC has barred any conference tournament in the state of Mississippi until its state flag loses the stars and bars. And the Ole Miss Esports team became the university's first squad to drop the name Rebels. 

Be sure to check back on this, as we'll you keep you posted on the ever-evolving situation.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU Fan Favorite to Miss NFL Season

A Seminole national champion will be sidelined for 2020 following major surgery.

Dustin Franklin

Running Back No Longer With Team

Redshirt sophomore Anthony Grant not listed on FSU roster.

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: Defensive Coaches Favorite Games & Top ACC Freshmen

FSU's defensive coaches talk about their favorite games, tight end recruit scouting report, and a look at the top ACC freshmen in hoops.

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: Juneteenth, Reliving 11's Last Run, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

Huge Tight End Receives FSU Offer: Scouting Report

Mitchell Evans out of Ohio earns scholarship offer from the 'Noles.

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: Recruiting Updates, New Uniforms, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU's Marvin Wilson Reacts to Low ESPN Draft Forecast

Even more motivation for the Seminoles' senior leader.

Mike Settle

by

Mike Settle

Annual ACC Football Event Altered Due to COVID-19

The 2020 ACC Kickoff will be held virtually, rather than in-person.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Football Unveils Change To Home Jersey

‘Noles fans sure were excited about this one

Mike Settle

FSU AM: College Football HOF Nominees, Hoops News, & More

Three 'Noles nominated for the CFB Hall of Fame, the football team's record against Conference USA, hoops players projected high in the NBA Draft, and more.

Dustin Franklin

by

David Visser