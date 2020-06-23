FSU President John Thrasher on Renaming Doak Campbell Stadium

On the 13th of June, the FSU football program hosted a Unity Walk in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The event began at Doak Campbell Stadium and made its way to the State Capitol. Now its origin is back in the spotlight.

Specifically, the name of the Seminoles' football stadium. It's current namesake, Campbell, took over as President of the Florida State College for Women in 1941, and then remained with the institution in the same capacity when it went coeducational and became Florida State University in 1947. The stadium was completed and named for him in 1950, and he continued as president until 1957.

But racial unrest across the country has brought attention to Campbell's anti-integrationist views, and prompted the question: should FSU's largest building bear his name? The issue has made its way to the Seminoles' current President, John Thrasher, who today offered this response, via Twitter:

Of course, this was far from Thrasher's first statement about the matter, as he was outspoken in condemning law enforcement following the death of George Floyd:

We've already seen changes being made in the world of sports. NASCAR has prohibited the display of the confederate flag, and the SEC has barred any conference tournament in the state of Mississippi until its state flag loses the stars and bars. And the Ole Miss Esports team became the university's first squad to drop the name Rebels.

Be sure to check back on this, as we'll you keep you posted on the ever-evolving situation.