FSU QB Commit's Stock Skyrocketing at Elite 11

It's called the "Elite" 11 for a reason. To be one of the 20 quarterbacks selected to attend the prestigious event, you've gotta be one of the best of the best. And then the real competition begins.

And so far, Florida State QB commit Luke Altmyer is more than showing out in Nashville. Before drills began, our national recruiting staff at Sports Illustrated ranked all the signal-callers participating, and Altmyer came in around the middle of the pack. That changed quickly, as he's been one of the best quarterbacks at the event.

The above information is great to hear. Altmyer's accuracy is far from a surprise, but FSU fans should be elated to hear the praise about his footwork, which we thought ahead of the event could use a little work.

We don't have Altmyer as high as Thune, but that doesn't mean he wasn't exceptional regardless-- hence his climb in our rankings. Here's how SI All-American summarized his performance:

Luke Altmyer of Starkville HS (Miss.) arrived as one of the hottest recruiting topics in the 2021 class, and he delivered on Day 1. Altmyer delivered the ball with consistency and pop at all three levels. He is one of the risers for Day 1 in the eyes of the SI All-American staff. The FSU commit exceeded expectations in Day 1.

Our John Garcia, Jr. caught this short video that shows why Altmyer's star is on the rise. I'm told that Florida State may have to really fight to keep him against the likes of Alabama. We'll keep you posted.