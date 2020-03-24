FSU RB Jashaun Corbin has been granted immediate eligibility

Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin's transfer waiver has been granted and that will make him immediately eligible for the 2020 football season. Corbin came to Tallahassee from Texas A & M but is actually from the state of Florida, a Rockledge native.

Florida State confirmed this in a press release from head coach Mike Norvell and Corbin himself.

Norvell said about the news "We are grateful to the NCAA for this decision and to Texas A & M for supporting this process. We're excited for Jashaun and the opportunity he's going to have to impact this program on and off the field"

Corbin on the news that he'll be eligible immediately for the upcoming season "I'd like to start by giving all glory to God. I'm thankful for the opportunities he has given me and for this opportunity to play at Florida State. Thank you to everyone is compliance for working on my behalf and to my coaches throughout this process. I also want to say thank you to Texas A & M for making this possible. I'm looking forward to being a contributor to the team this upcoming season"

Corbin was a four-star recruit out of Rockledge High School and a long time FSU commit before the head coaching change after the 2017 season. In 2018, Corbin was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. He had 422 kickoff return yards and had 346 yards on 61 carries. In 2019, Corbin started two games before suffering a season ending injury.

Corbin had already joined the FSU program this past spring where he was finishing up his rehab and wore a green non-contact jersey for the three practices that took place before concerns about the spread of the Covid-19 virus shut down all activities.

What does this mean for ‘Noles? The team will try to replace Cam Akers' who left in the offseason for the NFL draft and the immediate addition of Corbin could go a long way in doing that.