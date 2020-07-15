AllSeminoles
FSU RB Named On Doak Walker Award Watch List

Mike Settle

Before the shortened spring football season began the ‘Noles got a shot in the arm at the running back position because of the transfer from former Texas A&M running back Jashaun Corbin. The former four-star decided to return to his home state to play out the rest of his career. 

Before Corbin even takes a handoff for FSU he’s receiving some hype from the national media, this time from the Doak Walker Award committee. The official watch list for the prestigious award was released today and Corbin was joined by some of the best players in the country including, Chubba Hubbard (Oklahoma State), Najee Harris (Alabama), Travis Etienne (Clemson) and Zamir White (Georgia), Andre Williams (Boston College) and more. 

That’s pretty elite company to keep before getting the chance to play a full season as the featured running back. Corbin is expected to be named the starter for the ‘Noles and split carries with the returning Kahlan Laborn. 

 Mike Norvell’s offense allows for explosive running plays and uses the running backs as a major component of the passing game. So, having Corbin on this list makes sense if he comes anywhere close to expectations. 

The Doak Walker has never been won by an FSU running back but has had nominees and plenty of other players featured on the watch list. The award is presented at the end of the season, at the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN. 

Check back here with us at All Seminoles for more updates like this. 

