FSU Scouting Report: Deonte Williams

Deonte Willaims committed to Florida State last week after his decision to leave Baylor and its new staff behind. Williams has been sidelined with an arm injury prior to his decision to head to Tallahassee and is the son of former 'Noles defensive back Alphonso Williams. So what are Mike Norvell and staff getting with this new addition?

Williams is listed at 6'1, 233, and in high school he was a stand-out linebacker with a 3-star rating. He made the switch to defensive end during his time in Baylor and will be asked to fill the same role in defensive coordinator Adam Fuller's new scheme.

He brings an explosive first two steps that makes it difficult to run around or past him. This makes the transition from linebacker to defensive end much easier. When we turn on his high school highlight film, it's easy to see why he had 15 FBS offers. He has a nose for the football and has the ability to rush the passer better than anybody else on the field-- and this comes from the linebacker position.

At Baylor, his explosiveness that we already mentioned came in handy. He was able to amass 26 tackles, 13.5 of those for a loss and 3 QB hurries. He has quick hands that make him difficult to lock in and stay on for an offensive lineman. His hands combined with the speed make him a very disruptive force and nuisance for the opposing offensive line. His footwork is already solid but has the potential to improve, which could lead to him being even more disruptive in the backfield. So what does he bring to Florida State?

Williams brings a ready-to-play-right-away body that could be a huge spark for a 'Noles defensive line that lacked at the defensive end position in 2019. He'll bring a true pass rush, which FSU hasn't seen since Brian Burns left. If healthy, Williams has the opportunity to play right away in his first season in Tallahassee. Below is some film from high school and college, so you can see what the coaching staff sees.