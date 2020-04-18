FSU Scouting Report: Fabien Lovett

Fabien Lovett comes to Tallahassee after spending two seasons at Mississippi State under former head coach Joe Moorhead. His transfer comes quickly after an insensitive tweet from new head coach Mike Leach. Lovett has spoken openly about how much this went into his decision to transfer.

FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell and linebackers coach Chris Marve have some familiarity with the defensive tackle, having previously recruited him at other universities. So what are the 'Noles getting with the new addition?

Lovett will arrive at Florida State at roughly 6'4 and 315 pounds. It's difficult to find high-school film on the former 3-star prospect, but we can look to his redshirt-freshman year in Starkville to see the kind of player that defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins will be getting.

He amassed 19 tackles, 2 of those for a loss and a sack. Lovett brings power to the interior defensive line. He has a quick first step, fast hands, and low center of gravity. This allows him to push people back without having to get too fancy. He has an ability to split double teams even after it looks like he was taken over.

Lovett enters an already pretty crowded defensive tackles room but has the chance to make the rotation and keep bodies fresh because his biggest role may be ahead of him in 2021.

He will add a ready body with in-game experience to an already stacked defensive tackles position. Learning every day from a coach like Haggins and players like Marvin Wilson and Corey Durden is only going to improve his already high upside. As you can see in the clip below, he was able to force pressure inside along with beating a double team against one of the top offensive lines in the country in 2019, LSU. Watch below to see why this staff felt comfortable welcoming him into the fold.