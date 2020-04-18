FSU Scouting Report: Meiko Dotson

The Florida State Seminoles picked up a slew of pledges from players last week, including the 2019 NCAA FBS leader in interceptions, Meiko Dotson.

Dotson is a name FSU fans may remember from 2014 when he camped at the school under previous head coach Jimbo Fisher. A lot has happened since then. Dotson enrolled at Georgia Tech in 2015, transferred to Garden City Community College, where he played in 2017, before landing in Boca Raton to play for Lane Kiffin in 2018. After taking a redshirt in 2018, Dotson earned a starting job for the Owls this past season, and it's safe to say he made the most of it. Dotson collected 9 interceptions in the FAU secondary, and earned All-Conference USA honors.

It's easy to get lost in the allure of a nice round number in the pick column, so let's take a deeper look into what Dotson brings to the table:

Dotson has good size for a corner, standing at 5'10" and weighing 188 pounds. FSU has faced issues in the last few years having shorter cornerbacks targeted and thrown over, so having a long, athletic body like Dotson should bode well for the 'Noles.

Along with his size, he brings great speed and agility. He was a two-sport athlete in high school, competing in track, as well as football. Dotson also brings versatility to the defensive backfield; last season at FAU, he saw the majority of his snaps at field corner, but also took multiple snaps in the slot, at both safety positions, and even saw some reps at linebacker/edge.

Finally, the ball skills. Along with his nation-leading 9 interceptions last season, Dotson grabbed 4 interceptions in his injury-shortened season at Garden City, and snagged 12 in his high school career. The thing that makes the interceptions stand out is his ability to locate the ball. Another pain-point for FSU fans as of late is the inability for defensive backs to turn their heads and locate the ball. And when they do, the inability to high point the ball and make a play stood out.

That isn't the case with Dotson, for the most part. His fluid hips allow him to stay with the receiver, and his athleticism and natural ball skills allow him to go up and make something happen. While watching his film, the closest FSU comparison for his ball skills from recent memory seems to be PJ Williams. That turned out just fine for the Seminoles, as he helped lead the defense to the 2013 BCS National Championship, and parlayed that into a 3rd-round draft selection.

As is the case with any cornerback who takes chances on making the big play, Dotson will get beat occasionally. But, depth is never a bad thing, especially when it's someone who can instantly bolster the turnover ratio. This is another solid pickup for Head Coach Mike Norvell and staff.