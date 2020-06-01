FSU Secures Transfer From Mississippi State: Scouting Report

The string of good news FSU fans have recently received continued, as Head Coach Mike Norvell secured the commitment of defensive back Jarrian Jones from Mississippi State.

It was announced May 19 that Jones would be exiting Starkville in search of a fresh start, and it didn't take Norvell long to reach out, speaking with him just a day later.

What are the 'Noles getting in Jones? Let's take a look.

Let's start with before he enrolled at MSU. Jones was a composite four-star safety that chose the Bulldogs over Oklahoma, Illinois, and Alabama among others.

While a freshman at Mississippi State last season, Jones was listed as a cornerback, and he recorded 12 tackles and two pass breakups, while seeing action in 11 games.

What does the film show?

Jones has nice size for a corner-- he stands 6'1" and weighs 185 pounds. That sized paired with his athleticism allows him to be a nuisance to offenses, as he often finds himself in the passing lane.

Jones played two-ways in high school, and his wide receiver skills were on display in his film. He has good hands and shows the ability to highpoint the ball. This will be a plus for him and the 'Noles as they set out to improve on the turnover margin that was tied for 86th in the nation last season.

Versatility is also a huge plus for defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson. Jones has the skills and capability to play all four spots in the defensive backfield.

While his speed and athleticism are bonuses, the biggest flaw in his game thus far is his tackling. Jones tends to go for the hit, rather than wrapping up and completing the tackle, but proper coaching could correct this.

What's next?

Jones will be joining former Mississippi State teammate Fabian Lovett in Tallahassee, as well as FAU transfer Meiko Dotson. He will have three years of eligibility left, but barring a waiver for 2020, he will have to sit out a year. That means Jones will be joining the 2021 class of incoming freshman on the field, which currently includes Hunter Washington and Kevin Knowles.

Head Coach Mike Norell has familiarized himself with the transfer portal upon arrival in Tallahassee, and it will be worth watching to see if more will be on the way.