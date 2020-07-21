FSU Star DT Added to Another Award Watch List
Dustin Franklin
The Outland Trophy watch list was released today by the Football Writers Association of America, and FSU fans will find a familiar name among the candidates. Defensive tackle Marvin Wilson was one of the 85 players across the nation to be recognized as a potential winner.
The Outland Trophy winner chosen from the players selected to the FWAA All-American team, of which three finalists are chosen. The award is awarded to the player recognized as the best interior lineman in the nation, and it's unique in the fact that it considers both offensive and defensive linemen. The award was founded in 1946, and Wilson hopes to become the 75th winner in its illustrious history.
In addition to Wilson, the other 84 players up for consideration heading into 2020 can be seen below.
G Jack Anderson, Texas Tech
C Bryce Harris, Toledo
OT Alex Palczewski, Illinois
G Blaise Andries, Minnesota
C Trey Hill, Georgia
C Dylan Parham, Memphis
OT Kayode Awosika, Buffalo
OT Jarrett Horst, Arkansas State
C Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame
G Aaron Banks, Notre Dame
C Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma
DT Dom Peterson, Nevada
G Deonte Brown, Alabama
G Baer Hunter, Appalachian State
OT Ben Petrula, Boston College
G Mike Caliendo, Western Michigan
OT Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina
DT LaBryan Ray, Alabama
OT Jackson Carman, Clemson
OT Alaric Jackson, Iowa
C Kody Russey, Louisiana Tech
OT Larnel Coleman, Massachusetts
C Drake Jackson, Kentucky
OT Teton Saltes, New Mexico
OT Sam Cosmi, Texas
G Zion Johnson, Boston College
G Cole Schneider, UCF
OT Coy Cronk, Iowa
OT Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
DT Jordon Scott, Oregon
C Keegan Cryder, Wyoming
OT Brandon Kipper, Oregon State
OT Penei Sewell, Oregon
OT Jake Curhan, California
G Nolan Laufenberg, Air Force
DT Tyler Shelvin, LSU
C Drew Dalman, Stanford
OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
OT Walker Little, Stanford
G Trey Smith, Tennessee
DT Tyler Davis, Clemson
OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State
DT Dante Stills, West Virginia
G Wyatt Davis, Ohio State
G Cain Madden, Marshall
DT Darius Stills, West Virginia
OT D’Antne Demery, FIU
DT Ifeanyi Maijeh, Temple
DT Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
G Landon Dickerson, Alabama
OT Ilm Manning, Hawai’i
OT Jaylon Thomas, SMU
OT Tommy Doyle, Miami (Ohio)
OT Jalen Mayfield, Michigan
DT Khyiris Tonga, BYU
G Corey Dublin, Tulane
G Cade Mays, Tennessee
G O'Cyrus Torrence, Louisiana
OT Adrian Ealy, Oklahoma
OT Dan Moore, Texas A&M
DT Jay Tufele, USC
OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame
OT Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan
DT Jaylen Twyman, Pitt
C James Empey, BYU
C Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt
OT Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin
OT Parker Ferguson, Air Force
OT Thayer Munford, Ohio State
G Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC
C Jaelin Fisher, Charlotte
C Josh Myers, Ohio State
G Dohnovan West, Arizona State
G Shamarious Gilmore, Georgia State
DT Lorenzo Neal, Purdue
DT Kobie Whiteside, Missouri
G Kendrick Green, Illinois
DT Dion Novil, North Texas
G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
DT Levi Onwuzurike, Washington
C Jack Wohlabaugh, Duke
C Noah Hannon, Appalachian State
By conference: SEC 14, Big Ten 12, Pac-12 11, ACC 9, Mountain West 7, Big 12 6, Independents 6, American Athletic 5, Conference USA 5, Mid-American 5, Sun Belt 5.
By position: Offensive Tackles 32, Offensive Guards 21, Defensive Tackles 17, Centers 15.