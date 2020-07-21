FSU Star DT Added to Another Award Watch List

The Outland Trophy watch list was released today by the Football Writers Association of America, and FSU fans will find a familiar name among the candidates. Defensive tackle Marvin Wilson was one of the 85 players across the nation to be recognized as a potential winner.

The Outland Trophy winner chosen from the players selected to the FWAA All-American team, of which three finalists are chosen. The award is awarded to the player recognized as the best interior lineman in the nation, and it's unique in the fact that it considers both offensive and defensive linemen. The award was founded in 1946, and Wilson hopes to become the 75th winner in its illustrious history.

In addition to Wilson, the other 84 players up for consideration heading into 2020 can be seen below.

G Jack Anderson, Texas Tech

C Bryce Harris, Toledo

OT Alex Palczewski, Illinois

G Blaise Andries, Minnesota

C Trey Hill, Georgia

C Dylan Parham, Memphis

OT Kayode Awosika, Buffalo

OT Jarrett Horst, Arkansas State

C Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

G Aaron Banks, Notre Dame

C Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

DT Dom Peterson, Nevada

G Deonte Brown, Alabama

G Baer Hunter, Appalachian State

OT Ben Petrula, Boston College

G Mike Caliendo, Western Michigan

OT Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina

DT LaBryan Ray, Alabama

OT Jackson Carman, Clemson

OT Alaric Jackson, Iowa

C Kody Russey, Louisiana Tech

OT Larnel Coleman, Massachusetts

C Drake Jackson, Kentucky

OT Teton Saltes, New Mexico

OT Sam Cosmi, Texas

G Zion Johnson, Boston College

G Cole Schneider, UCF

OT Coy Cronk, Iowa

OT Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

DT Jordon Scott, Oregon

C Keegan Cryder, Wyoming

OT Brandon Kipper, Oregon State

OT Penei Sewell, Oregon

OT Jake Curhan, California

G Nolan Laufenberg, Air Force

DT Tyler Shelvin, LSU

C Drew Dalman, Stanford

OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

OT Walker Little, Stanford

G Trey Smith, Tennessee

DT Tyler Davis, Clemson

OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State

DT Dante Stills, West Virginia

G Wyatt Davis, Ohio State

G Cain Madden, Marshall

DT Darius Stills, West Virginia

OT D’Antne Demery, FIU

DT Ifeanyi Maijeh, Temple

DT Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

G Landon Dickerson, Alabama

OT Ilm Manning, Hawai’i

OT Jaylon Thomas, SMU

OT Tommy Doyle, Miami (Ohio)

OT Jalen Mayfield, Michigan

DT Khyiris Tonga, BYU

G Corey Dublin, Tulane

G Cade Mays, Tennessee

G O'Cyrus Torrence, Louisiana

OT Adrian Ealy, Oklahoma

OT Dan Moore, Texas A & M

DT Jay Tufele, USC

OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame

OT Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan

DT Jaylen Twyman, Pitt

C James Empey, BYU

C Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt

OT Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin

OT Parker Ferguson, Air Force

OT Thayer Munford, Ohio State

G Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

C Jaelin Fisher, Charlotte

C Josh Myers, Ohio State

G Dohnovan West, Arizona State

G Shamarious Gilmore, Georgia State

DT Lorenzo Neal, Purdue

DT Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

G Kendrick Green, Illinois

DT Dion Novil, North Texas

G Kenyon Green, Texas A & M

DT Levi Onwuzurike, Washington

C Jack Wohlabaugh, Duke

C Noah Hannon, Appalachian State

By conference: SEC 14, Big Ten 12, Pac-12 11, ACC 9, Mountain West 7, Big 12 6, Independents 6, American Athletic 5, Conference USA 5, Mid-American 5, Sun Belt 5.

By position: Offensive Tackles 32, Offensive Guards 21, Defensive Tackles 17, Centers 15.