FSU AM: 'Noles at Work, Summer Graduates and More

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

Florida State football is continuing to put in work at practice. The official FSU Twitter account shared this quick video of Keyshawn Helton. 

And even though the 'Noles have been working hard, it seems they won't be playing Florida this coming season. Our David Visser goes into more detail on that, here. And which squad should the 'Noles pick up as a replacement?

FSU's Twitter gave a birthday shoutout to Josh Griffis. 

They also recognized team physician Dr. Kris Stowers as their healthcare hero. 

Football Recruiting 

Despite Florida State being in his top-10 schools, Dink Jackson has committed to Ole Miss, on which Mike Settle explains more. 

Basketball 

FSU hoops continued to recognize their own healthcare hero, Dr. Jason Oberste.

Women's Basketball 

The FSU women's team Twitter account shared posts of team workouts today, too. 

Baseball 

Team captain, and pitcher, Chase Haney is receiving his Master's Degree during FSU's Summer Graduation ceremony. 

And right along with him, a few other baseball athletes will be virtually receiving their diplomas. 

Softball 

Florida State softball player Leslie Farris will also be graduating this weekend. 

Golf 

Former 'Nole Brooks Koepka is hoping to bring home a win this weekend at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. 

Kathleen Sumner from the women's golf team is following the Twitter trend by reminding everyone to wear your masks and stay safe. 

Volleyball 

FSU volleyball also has two athletes receiving their diplomas during Summer commencement. 

And happy Garnet and Gold Friday from the Florida State Seminoles volleyball team. 

