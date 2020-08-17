SI.com
FSU Tight End To Miss Season With Injury

Dustin Franklin

The already thin Florida State tight end depth chart took another hit over the weekend, as incoming transfer Jordan Wilson went down with a "lower leg injury" that will sideline him for the season. The injury was sustained in Saturday's scrimmage, and leaves Deputy Head Coach/Tight Ends Coach Chris Thomsen with more uncertainty.

Wilson transferred into FSU for his final year of eligibility after beginning his career at UCLA, and was hoping to provide depth at the position and see playing time behind Camren McDonald. This injury leaves McDonald as the only experienced tight end on the roster, alongside three guys who have never taken snaps at the position in college. In addition to true freshmen Carter Boatwright and Markeston Douglas, the 'Noles also have redshirt sophomore Wyatt Rector, who up until now has been a quarterback. That gives the position a total of nine games played with six catches for 43 yards, with all belonging to McDonald.

Head coach Mike Norvell did state that they will request a waiver for a sixth year of eligibility for Wilson, and if granted, he would get to play his final season in Tallahassee in 2021.

It's well documented how Norvell's offense utilizes the tight end position, and since the departure of Tre McKitty, the season's outlook has been in question, but he has taken steps to sure up the spot for the future-- the 2021 recruiting class currently has two tight ends committed in Jackson West and Koby Gross. 

Tough news for the 'Noles, and we wish Wilson a speedy recovery.

