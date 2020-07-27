AllSeminoles
FSU Makes Top 11 for No. 11 2022 Safety: Scouting Report

David Visser

Florida State's 2022 recruiting class is off to a great start in the secondary, as it already has a commitment from five-star cornerback Travis Hunter, the No. 2 CB in the country. And now it's on the (not so) short list of another elite defensive back. 

Markeith Williams announced his top 11 on Sunday, and the Seminoles made the cut, along with Oklahoma, Ohio State, West Virginia, Florida, Louisville, Miami, Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Nebraska. 

At 6'3, 180-pounds, Williams is the kind of long DB programs covet, which helps explain why he's the country's No. 11 safety prospect for his class. An Orlando product who attends Evans High School northwest of the city, Williams' composite rankings also have him as the state's No. 19 recruit and the 163rd best talent in the country. 

A four-star prospect, Williams has already been on campus in Gainesville, but presently, 'Bama, Ohio State, and Nebraska look like the favorites to secure his services. 

Williams is a prototypical center-fielding safety, and he diagnoses plays well. He doesn't overreact, which means there aren't many wasted steps to be found in his game. That's a great trait for a safety, as it allows him to cover a lot of ground patrolling the middle and reacting to the ball in the air. He has great hands, and when he does come down with a pick, his impressive speed allows him to outrun opponents who look to have an angle on him. Williams' film makes it obvious: Florida State will be in for a real fight for his commitment. 

At this point, the addition of Williams would bump FSU up from 2022's No. 7 class to the No. 5 class, passing Georgia and Auburn, while his commitment would further distance the 'Noles as the ACC's top class. 

